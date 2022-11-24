Why WWE does not show blood anymore?

WWE is known for its intense storylines and matches. From Hell in a Cell to TLC to Extreme Rules and many more, the company doesn't hesitate to put up dangerous matches to entertain the fans.

While there were many ways WWE Superstars punished their bodies during matches, one of the most common things we saw back then was wrestlers bleeding. However, for many years now, we have rarely seen any blood on WWE TV.

The real reason for this change in direction was the company changing its TV rating. In 2008, the company adopted a TV-PG rating which meant the company had to put on content that was more child-friendly and family-friendly.

Not only was the bleeding stopped, but they also toned even the violence in the matches down, foul language in promos was as good as eradicated and any kind was sexual references were eliminated.

These rules were taken very seriously by former Chairman Vince McMahon. There have been multiple stories of WWE Superstars being fined due to excessive bleeding during a match.

Triple H does not intend on bringing blood back to WWE television

A few days before SummerSlam 2022, Vince McMahon retired as the Chairman of the company. This brought Triple H as the head of content and creative for the company.

Since then, we have seen many changes made by him. Whether it's more of wrestling during matches or bringing in wrestlers that McMahon released, The Game has already shown he will run the company his way.

However, one thing The King of Kings has kept similar to McMahon is no blood on screen. In an interview with The Ringer, the CCO of WWE claimed times have moved on, and bringing back blood is unnecessary:

"The world has changed. The world has evolved. I don't think it's necessary. If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you'll see them roll out and they'll get looked at to make sure that there's nothing dangerous. I'm just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous. Yes, we did [feature bleeding] for a long period of time, but we've changed that practice. And it's irresponsible to go back."

While the company is well aware that the fans love watching dangerous matches with blood playing a huge part, the safety and well-being of the wrestlers is also important thing that the promotion has to keep in mind.

