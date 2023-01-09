Why is WWE being sold?

Rumors of WWE being sold continue to circle furiously around the company. Following Vince McMahon's comeback plans and his subsequent reappointment to the board, the landscape could be set for a major change again.

McMahon resigned in disgrace back in July, with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H taking over. Although he stepped down, he maintained voting rights in the company due to him being the owner of 28.7 million Class B shares. Now that he is back among the brass, there is reason to believe WWE is being sold in the near future.

Naturally, fans will want to know why the biggest wrestling promotion in the world might be going under the hammer soon. If you are curious about this, read on to find out.

According to reports, Vince McMahon returned to the company he founded to facilitate its sale. The reason for WWE being sold is the upcoming deal negotiations for RAW and SmackDown's media rights. Instead of renewing them for billions, it would make more sense for the outright sale of the big W altogether.

Companies keeping an eye on WWE being sold

Alex Sherman @sherman4949



I’m told JPMorgan has been hired to help lead sale talks.



Here’s a list of potential buyers: The long-anticipated WWE sale process is upon us.I’m told JPMorgan has been hired to help lead sale talks.Here’s a list of potential buyers: cnbc.com/2023/01/07/who… The long-anticipated WWE sale process is upon us. I’m told JPMorgan has been hired to help lead sale talks. Here’s a list of potential buyers: cnbc.com/2023/01/07/who…

WWE being sold to a new buyer is a realistic possibility at this moment in time. Vince McMahon's return to the board came out of nowhere and could result in a power struggle at the company. His statement to the higher-ups made his intentions clear, with the entire wrestling world now hooked onto this saga.

The many buyers who are linked to purchasing the promotion include FOX, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Comcast, Netflix, Amazon, Endeavor, and Liberty Media. Whether or not any of the current hierarchy will retain their positions if a sale were to go through is unclear.

This entire thing is like one of those shocking Vinnie Mac powerplays back in the day. If the sale ends up going through, it will be the end of an era. The fallout will also be extremely interesting, especially if McMahon ends up with a high designation within the company.

