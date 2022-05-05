Why did WWE break up the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass?

The team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass was one of the hottest pairings wrestling had seen in many years. Their popularity with fans was infectious, as were their numerous catchphrases and roasts directed at their rivals.

Enzo Amore is a 'Certified G and a bonafide stud, and you can't teach that.' On the other hand, Big Cass is 'seven feet tall, and you can't teach that.' Together, they were the 'realest guys in the room, how you doin'?'

While it's an accepted reality that every tag team must split at some point, fans were upset when Enzo and Cass parted ways. The way it happened was cruel, with Cass turning on his partner and blaming him for not winning championships. They feuded for a bit and went their separate ways but never managed to reach the heights of the past.

So naturally, the question arises, why did WWE break up the popular pairing of Enzo Amore and Big Cass? If you're looking for the answer to that question, you've come to the right place.

It's widely suggested that WWE broke up Enzo Amore and Big Cass to push them as singles competitors. That's especially true for Cass, who WWE saw as a potential breakout star. He was part of several high-profile feuds before he got released.

Enzo Amore's take on things

WWE released Enzo Amore and Big Cass in 2018. Since then, both have spoken about their tenures with the company and what led to their departures. The two superstars have been extremely outspoken, mincing no words while criticizing WWE.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON WWE says no interest in Enzo & Cass at this time. So looks like that's not happening. WWE says no interest in Enzo & Cass at this time. So looks like that's not happening.

One example is Enzo appearing on the Keeping it Konnan podcast, revealing why WWE split up their tag team. It was an unabashed interview, with the former Cruiserweight Champion making some shocking claims regarding the breakup:

“If you think about it, me and Big Cass, at one point, were the No. 1 merchandise selling people in the company. In the height of our run, we were split up in the No. 1 ratings draw in the company. If you had kept me and Cass together, or given us the tag titles, or given one of us a push towards the title and the other one pushed towards the title, there was some major super-star potential there, which was a scary thought to those in the higher-ups, or they creatively had a different take.”

WWE's decision to split Enzo Amore and Big Cass is shrouded in a thin layer of mystery. Either way, Amore was released on January 22, 2018, and Cass on June 19, 2018, meant WWE could move on from the former tag team.

