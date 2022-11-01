Why did WWE star Carmella wear a mask during her matches?

In the last couple of years, Carmella has been a crucial part of WWE's roster. She was promoted from NXT in 2016 and made a name for herself on the main roster shortly thereafter. Since transitioning to the main roster, fans have labeled her a versatile performer with plenty to offer.

She has undergone several tweaks to her gimmick throughout her current run. From being James Ellsworth's romantic interest to R-Truth's dance partner and running as Ms. Money in the Bank to the SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella has done it all. There was also a time she walked around wearing a protective mask. Yes, you read that correctly.

Given how many character variations The Princess of Staten Island has introduced on TV, we don't blame you if you don't remember the masked one. If you forgot why she was doing so, let's refresh your memory.

Towards the end of 2021, Carmella lost to Liv Morgan in a match. A rematch was supposed to take place on the Draft Night episode of SmackDown the following week. However, instead of getting physical with her rival, 'Mella declared that she wouldn't let Morgan ruin her face, which she considered the most beautiful in all of WWE.

As such, Carmella began wearing a mask to the ring, highlighting her character's obsession with her looks. It was seemingly not the best idea, but one she persisted with for a while.

Reason for Carmella's recent absence

Carmella hasn't been seen on WWE TV since this past August. Her final two matches on TV came on July 11th and 18th, when she wrestled RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

On October 31, 2022, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared an emotional post that addressed her recent absence from the company. The star revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in September and was treated for an ectopic pregnancy the day prior.

"Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy. I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September. Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best. I spent 12 hours in the ER on Saturday when I started experiencing some sharp pains on my left side. After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy," she wrote.

Our thoughts and prayers are with 'Mella and her husband, Corey Graves. We hope she takes her time and heals from this unfortunate development.

