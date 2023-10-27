Why is WWE star Grayson Waller taking shots at Taylor Swift? Exploring likely reason

Grayson Waller has made a name for himself with his trash talk and brash attitude. The Superstar from Down Under has no thought about limits while giving a piece of his mind to anybody. What started with just trying to rattle WWE Superstars has shifted to a certain global icon.

Recently, the Australian superstar took a dig at NFL player Travis Kelce and probably the biggest female singer in the world, Taylor Swift. Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating.

Speaking on that situation, Grayson Waller took a dig at the globally renowned singer.

"Good for Travis, I'm not the kind of guy that would settle for a six, but to each their own. Me personally, I like a nine or a ten -- I know Austin [Theory] does too. We're on the same level. Good for him [Travis Kelce] for settling and trying his best." [H/T SEScoops]

While many may be stunned by Grayson Waller's move, this could be a master plan from Endeavor and WWE. In recent years, WWE has brought Logan Paul and Bad Bunny to the company to increase their following among non-wrestling audiences.

The company could bring in Kelce and Swift for a short-term deal for a mega event. This could bring Swift's mammoth fan following to the company, similar to Bunny. We could see her in a managerial capacity. Kelce would join the list of NFL players to make it into the squared circle.

Grayson Waller has found his WrestleMania XL opponent

The Show of Shows is just around six months away, and it looks like Grayson Waller wants to book himself on the card much in advance. It also looks like he has already found his audience for the event.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Grayson Waller challenged NFL star Travis Kelce. The Australian wrestler has challenged the NFL star in a match for Taylor Swift and her fans' honor.

"Well, it is funny that he is #12, because that is the age of the emotional maturity of most Swiftie fans. I've heard Travis Kelce is a wrestling fan, right? So hey, we are in Philly [Philadelphia] for WrestleMania next year lad, why don't you come and get in the ring to defend her honor? Like, he seems like such a good guy. Why don't you come and say something to me about it lad?" Waller said.

If this did happen, WWE would pull off a stunner by bringing new fans into the product. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appearing on WWE TV would add to the list of celebs like Mr. T, Bad Bunny, Snoop Dogg, Floyd Mayweather, Pat McAfee, and many more.

