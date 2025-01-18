Why WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton hasn’t turned babyface yet? Explained

SmackDown has a new WWE Women’s Champion in Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax earlier this month on the blue brand. On the latest episode of Friday Night Show, Tiffy defended her title for the first time against Bayley and successfully retained.

The WWE Universe was highly anticipating the face turn of Tiffany Stratton as it was being teased for weeks before she finally snapped at her best friend Nia Jax and captured the WWE Women’s Championship. However, last week she revealed that The Irresistible Force never mistreated her. Instead, she played her by befriending her and finding a perfect moment to capture the title. With her promo last week Tiffy confirmed she is still a heel superstar.

Tiffany Stratton didn’t turn face due return of former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion

Despite it being teased, Tiffany Stratton didn’t turn face, and even reports clarified she was not listed as a face superstar internally as well. It seems she did not turn face due to the return of former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

This week on the blue brand, the Stamford-based promotion showcased a video package featuring Charlotte Flair hinting that she might be returning soon to the company. With the new package, it looks like fans could potentially see a major character change, and The Queen will most likely return as a babyface.

Another major hint of Flair being a face star can be glimpsed in a promo video that The Queen herself posted, where she described that her war has always been with herself. Flair wants to shut all the doubter who raises questions about her career and success.

That said, with Charlotte Flair returning as a babyface star, turning Tiffy face as well would have imbalanced the women’s roster of the blue brand.

Tiffany Stratton to face major face superstar at WrestleMania 41

Fans and experts have been leaning toward the idea of having Charlotte Flair as the opponent for Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. With the hints of The Queen being a face superstar, Tiffy needed to stay heel to maintain the pace of the storyline for The Show of Shows.

Charlotte Flair may enter the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble and could even capture a historic win. She could then proceed to challenge Tiffany Stratton for a dream bout at Showcase of the Immortals this year.

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion was out due to injury

Charlotte Flair has been missing from television since she suffered career-threatening injuries where she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka in December 2023.

Fans have been anticipating the return of The Queen for a long time, and with the promo being dropped, the Stamford-based promotion may have confirmed that the much-awaited comeback is upon fans.

That said, the suggested angles above are speculative at this point, and it remains to be seen if Charlotte Flair will face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

