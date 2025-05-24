Why did the Wyatt Sicks bring a birthday cake into the ring on their return? Explaining the real reason

WWE Friday Night SmackDown ended in shocking fashion tonight. After being away all year, The Wyatt Sicks made their epic return. The group did so by brutally attacking various tag teams. They even interrupted a title match in the process.

However, one aspect of their return caught the eye of many viewers. After taking care of numerous stars, The Wyatt Sicks brought a cake into the ring. The reason for this was to celebrate Bray Wyatt's birthday.

The former WWE Champion, who passed away almost two years ago, is an iconic superstar. Not only that, but he is the brother of Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas. The two were extremely close and even worked together briefly in late 2022 and early 2023.

While the cake being in the ring wasn't explained, The Wyatt Sicks were celebrating and paying tribute to the legendary former WWE Champion. For those who knew, it was a touching gesture.

Of course, those who didn't know may have been confused. Still, in a touching moment, Uncle Howdy blew out the candle like he would a lantern to end the segment and the show. Even if fans didn't understand the gravity of the move, they likely would have realized it meant at least something.

The Wyatt Sicks as a whole is a tribute of sorts to WWE legend Bray Wyatt

The tribute to Bray Wyatt was touching, but truthfully, the entire Wyatt Sicks faction is a tribute to the late-great former WWE Champion. From the members to the idea of the stable to the name itself.

Obviously, The Wyatt Sicks is a name based on the Bray Wyatt character. The haunting star once had The Wyatt Family and teased a Wyatt Sicks stable in the past before health problems caused Bray to eventually disappear from television. Sadly, he never returned.

Many of the members of The Wyatt Sicks either have ties to Bray directly or fit his image. Joe Gacy was, in many ways, doing a spin-off of the Bray Wyatt character on NXT. Meanwhile, the creepy Dexter Lumis certainly fits the theme.

Bo Dallas, of course, is Bray's real-life brother, so his inclusion makes all the sense in the world. Erick Rowan was part of The Wyatt Family. As for Nikki Cross, she had teased interactions with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss many years ago.

Everything the sinister stable does is seemingly in honor of the legendary star. Now that they're back, they likely hope to keep honoring him in the best way possible: by creating mayhem on Friday Night SmackDown.

