Why you should watch WWE's The World's Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story documentary

Ben Curnow FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 105 // 13 Mar 2019, 21:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mark Henry

I had the pleasure of sitting down to watch the latest documentary from WWE, The World's Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story. It is a great insight into the wrestling and strongman career of WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry.

I have been a fan of Mark Henry from around the beginning of his career. Like many, the Attitude Era was my favorite era of wrestling and Mark first became noticeable when he joined with the Nation of Domination. He has carved out a hall of fame career in two sports, which not many athletes can boast of.

So why should you watch the documentary? Well, first of all, it runs for less than 1 hour. When you consider how long a sporting event goes for then you'll have plenty of time to fit it in on 'game night'.

At one point in his career, he was the World's Strongest Man! Just let that sink in. It wasn't just a moniker or cool catchphrase, he legitimately was the strongest human being on the planet. He also managed to do it off of a few months break from active wrestling. Some guys train their whole lives and don't accomplish what he did. The documentary shows the way in which he trained and gives insight into his mental strength.

If you love the Attitude Era you'll remember all the hilarious stuff that he did. Mae Young, dating Chyna, hanging out with The Godfather and his eh...friends. By watching you see behind the scenes footage of Mark and Vince McMahon planning the vignettes, which is pretty cool.

Mark Henry at WWE's 2014 SuperStars For Kids event

The Hall of Pain and World Heavyweight Championship Run was a great time in Mark's career, as he was booked the way he should have been - an unstoppable monster that was incredibly strong. His matches with The Big Show were awesome and who can forget those two collapsing the ring with the superplex?. Sheamus and The Big Show discuss what it was like to feud with him at this time and comment on how he is backstage.

His Hall of Fame Induction into WWE included a truly wonderful speech and was simply a well deserved ending to his in-ring WWE career. You'll see backstage footage of him talking with other wrestlers of his era and the emotion behind the induction.

Perhaps the greatest legacy he'll leave, is as a WWE ambassador. The documentary highlights all he does for others in and out of the industry. He is truly a remarkable man.

Hopefully, you will take the time to source and watch this wonderful documentary on perhaps one of the most underrated athletes of the past 30 years.

Advertisement