Why was Zelina Vega released by WWE in 2020?

Zelina Vega made a surprise return to WWE on this week's edition of SmackDown, where she was introduced as the newest participant in the 2021 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Zelina Vega was let go by WWE on November 13, 2020, and the release took wrestling Twitter by storm. Vega posted a tweet shortly before her release in which she made it clear that she supported unionization in pro wrestling.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated posted a major update on Zelina Vega's WWE release soon after it became public. He revealed the reason behind the move, as WWE told Barrasso that Vince McMahon wasn't happy with Vega opening an OnlyFans account. The company considered this decision a breach of contract, so WWE terminated her contract.

Zelina Vega's OnlyFans handle featured videos/photos of “cosplays, swimsuits, lingerie, and more,” with fans having to pay a monthly subscription fee of $30 to access the exclusive content.

Before Vega's release, WWE had enforced a new rule that didn't allow wrestlers to have handles on third-party platforms. Vega later took to her official Twitch account and reacted to her release from the company.

“My first love is wrestling and I’m not giving that up," said Vega. "I’m sad and I’m completely heartbroken. Obviously, this isn’t the last that you are gonna see of me…I love you all though and I’m really really thankful to every single one of you. If I go down as someone who stood up for themselves, so be it."

" I’m still thankful, I’m not angry," Vega added. "I’m just heartbroken because doing this, being a wrestler is all I ever wanted to do. I don’t really know what to say, there’s so many things I want to say but I don’t know how.”

Zelina Vega's fans can rejoice now that she's back in WWE, and she's going to compete in the upcoming Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match.

