Will 36-year-old superstar fight The Rock after WrestleMania 40? Exploring if Ava can make it happen 

The Rock has a big weekend ahead of him at WrestleMania 40. Not only is he looking to put an end to the shenanigans of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, but he also wants to ensure that Rhodes does not complete his "story" against Roman Reigns. But, what is in store for The Final Boss after WrestleMania? Well, a 36-year-old superstar has expressed interest in fighting him.

The name in question is none other than NXT's Dijak. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 6 ft 7 in star shared a picture of The Rock from the most recent episode of RAW. In the photo, a fan can be seen just behind The Brahma Bull, holding up a sign that reads, "Dijak > Rock".

Well, it would seem as though Dijak would like to put the fan theory to the test and challenge Rocky to a match after he possibly secures the North American Championship. It is important to note that the 36-year-old didn't overstep in this situation. Mindful of the fact that he is an NXT Superstar, he asked Ava if she could book the contest.

In his tweet, the former T-Bar also implied that it may be a difficult decision for Ava to make. The reality is that the NXT general manager does not have enough power to book a match of this magnitude. Furthermore, Ava's father, The Rock is a busy man, and will likely be on hiatus after WrestleMania 40.

Still, a match between the two would be quite a spectacle. They have similar physical statures and will be equally matched. But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling if WWE will make this bout happen.

The Rock claims he will have "the final word" at WrestleMania 40

On the Road to WrestleMania, perhaps the most scintillating story on TV has been the one involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. After weeks of going back and forth and exchanging blows, they will finally clash on Saturday night. The People's Champ and The Tribal Chief will go head-to-head with The American Nightmare and The Messiah.

It's a huge match with huge implications that could affect the main event of Night Two. With so much on the line, The Final Boss decided to send a message. He promised that he would have "the final word" at WrestleMania 40.

Now, this could mean anything, and there is no way of telling what Rocky has planned. But, one thing is for sure, WrestleMania 40 is going to be incredible, and it's all because, as The Rock says, pro wrestling is cool again.

