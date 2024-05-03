Will 38-year-old WWE Superstar return from injury after 4 months to ruin Bayley's title reign? Exploring the chances

Bayley's title reign could be in danger this weekend at WWE Backlash: France. While Damage CTRL has shifted base to RAW. The Role Model's title reign is far from safe.

At WWE Backlash, The Grand Slam Champ defends her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi and Tiffany Straton. However, her real threat could be from a fourth person in Charlotte Flair. While the Queen hasn't been seen on WWE TV for 4 months, here is why we feel she will be at WWE Backlash and what she could be up to.

Charlotte Flair has landed in France ahead of Backlash

Recently Flair took to social media to throw a major ahead of the upcoming premium live event. The 14x World Champion is currently in Paris with her husband Andrade, she took to X to convey the same.

Expand Tweet

The Queen has landed in the city of love and could make her presence felt at Backlash. There are a few ways Charlotte Flair can start her rivalry with the Champ.

The Queen could attack Bayley during or after her Championship match

In early December, Flair got badly injured during her match with Asuka. Due to this, she had to miss out on her WrestleMania match. She could come back at Backlash to achieve something that she missed out on.

Depending on the situation, she could interfere in the match and take out all three superstars involved, resulting in a no-contest. Another way she could make her return is by attacking the Women's Champion post the match, assuming The Champ retains her title.

Expand Tweet

Both superstars have a lot of history that WWE can capitalize on

Bayley and Charlotte Flair are two of the women part of the four Horsewomen. Both top stars also have a huge history against each other. The two superstars have battled each other numerous times, from NXT to the grandest stage of them all.

The two superstars have been against each other many times, however, none on the main roster have been a long-term storyline. WWE could do this chance to make a memorable feud between Bayley and Charlotte Flair.

Speaking of the head-to-head record, Bayley has a minor lead over Flair with a score of 9-8 in her favor. There are many reasons why Flair could come after the Role Model.

The 14x World Champion is chasing her father's record of 16 Championships with the hope of making it 17 by the time her career ends. On a personal note, she will also want to have a better head-to-head record against Bayley as well.

