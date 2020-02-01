Will a top RAW Superstar move to NXT after WrestleMania Title Match? (Opinion)

Triple H and Paul Heyman.

The WrestleMania 36 card is shaping up to be a fresh offering from WWE and while Drew McIntyre kept things simple by picking Brock Lesnar as his opponent, the company has chosen to stretch out Charlotte Flair's 'Mania angle.

The rumor going around is that Flair will go after Rhea Ripley's NXT Championship and the feud was supposed to kickstart on the most recent episode of NXT. However, that didn't happen but WWE is still expected to pull the trigger on the feud soon.

Flair vs. Ripley is an interesting matchup as it opens the door for the RAW Superstar possibly going back to NXT after winning the title.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed all the possibilities surrounding the rumored NXT Championship match on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom speculated that we may see Ripley defend the title at Takeover before WrestleMania as well as at the Show of Shows in Tampa, Florida on the following night.

Based on what he's heard regarding the Superstar shake-up planned for after WrestleMania, Tom stated that Ripley is the favorite to retain the championship against Charlotte Flair.

He even added that the time isn't right for Flair to return to the Black and Gold brand. He said that NXT wants to maintain its underdog feel and Charlotte's current character wouldn't fit NXT right now.

Here's what Tom had to say regarding Flair vs. Ripley and the potential shake-up:

Advertisement

I think it's a great look for NXT. It's a great look for Rhea Ripley. It's possible that we have a Takeover where Rhea Ripley defends the championship and then the next night at WrestleMania where Ripley defends the Championship.

There are rumors of NXT being involved, this is a great way to make that happen. I do believe Rhea Ripley is going to win. and I base that opinion on what I've been told about the post-Mania shake-up.

This makes it more likely that we'll see more interaction, with Ripley, with Charlotte Flair. Things like that. Maybe some interaction in the women's tag team titles match. This makes it more likely that we are going to have that post-Mania shake-up and I don't see, personally, Charlotte moving to NXT, because from what I've been told, NXT wants to keep that underdog feel, people who have that spirit. Charlotte Flair and the character that she is, does not fit NXT right now in my opinion. So I do feel she would lose.