Will Bobby Lashley ever bring the Hurt Business back?

Bobby Lashley had the run of his life during the ThunderDome era. While the pandemic hampered many careers, it took The All Mighty's career all the way to the top. Apart from becoming the United States and WWE Champion, one of the main reasons for his success was the formation of a promising group known as the Hurt Business.

In May 2020, Bobby Lashley sided with MVP after asking Lana for a divorce. Soon he would be joined by Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin to form the Hurt Business. Even though the group saw a lot of success and was a fan favorite, it was disbanded a few months later.

Since then, the WWE Universe has been hopeful that the stable will be back one day. In an interview with WMBD News, The All Mighty revealed he is doing everything he can to bring the group back, and one day he will be successful.

"I hear it all the time," he said. "And it was a cool, it was a very cool time of wrestling, and we’re fighting for it. We’re fighting for it, trust me. Hopefully, sometime you’ll see it back together."

Bobby Lashley claims the Hurt Business was the most important faction of the ThunderDome era

The COVID-19 Pandemic was a problematic period for WWE. The company had to put on three shows every week with a massive shortage of superstars and personnel. Some were home because they were affected by the virus, while some stayed home so their families and themselves were safe from the virus.

During this time, Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Business were a group that was on WWE RAW every week. Unfortunately, the group never saw a long run. In an interview with Radio Rahim, Bobby Lashley claimed the group deserves a rebirth.

"There are so many different factions coming together. The most important faction and one of the biggest factions for the last few years, the one that took us through the pandemic was the Hurt Business. During the pandemic, everyone else was staying at home, so many people staying at home, didn't want to go to work, so many people who took a backstep. The Hurt Business stepped up. We were every part of the show for a long time. That should get a rebirth."

Adam Pearce fired Bobby Lashley on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Hurt Business reunion could be the perfect way for The All Mighty to rebel against the company.

