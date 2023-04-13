Will Brock Lesnar defeat Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash 2023? Here are 3 signs!

On WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39, Brock Lesnar decided to join Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, only to turn on The American Nightmare to set up a potential match at Backlash 2023.

The Beast turned heel and unleashed a vicious assault on The American Nightmare, possibly injuring the babyface. A week after Rhodes challenged The Conqueror to a match at WWE Backlash 2023, the thrilling encounter will seemingly take place on May 6. With that being said, Brock Lesnar may defeat Cody Rhodes at the event, and here are a few signs of that happening.

Backlash 2023 will feature Lesnar's first match as a heel in a long time. Throughout his career, The Beast has proven to be unstoppable when he's the bad guy. It is very unlikely that the company would turn him heel only to give him a loss.

Another reason for Brock Lesnar to pick up the win is to regain his relevance. After being stuck on the lower card with Omos, The Conqueror needs to conquer The American Nightmare to remind the WWE Universe why he has always been a main event star.

Fans may have noticed that the promotion is following a story similar to John Cena's tale back in 2012. Cena had one of the biggest upsets in WrestleMania history when he lost to The Rock. On the RAW after 'Mania, he was assaulted by Lesnar, leading to a long rivalry. If something similar is planned for Cody Rhodes after losing to Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar will win the first match of the rivalry.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the truth will be revealed at Backlash 2023.

Brock Lesnar defeating Cody Rhodes could start a monumental underdog story at WWE Backlash 2023

As noted above, WWE could be planning something similar to what happened to John Cena during his rivalry with The Rock.

If that's the case, Brock Lesnar will win the first bout, but Cody will conclude the rivalry at SummerSlam 2023 with a victory. After that, he could feud with other heels like Gunther, Finn Balor, or LA Knight until Royal Rumble 2024.

He could then go on to defy the odds and win the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second time in a row. If Roman Reigns is still the champion by then, Cody Rhodes will defeat The Tribal Chief to finally finish his story and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Do you think Triple H will replicate John Cena's story with Cody Rhodes starting WWE Backlash 2023? Let us know in the comments section.

