Will Brock Lesnar's departure hurt WWE?

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.74K // 01 Aug 2018, 13:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar.

According to Cageside Seats, Brock Lesnar is set to wrap up his WWE career immediately after SummerSlam. Lesnar is scheduled for only three more appearances on WWE programming. Lesnar will appear on the Raw before SummerSlam, at SummerSlam itself and the night after SummerSlam. This report indicates and suggests that Lesnar will drop the Universal title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on his way out of WWE. Lesnar is expected to move onto UFC after his WWE contract expires.

Lesnar has been the mainstay of WWE ever since his return at 2012. Lesnar is regarded as a huge draw by WWE management, his matches and appearances have been special attractions and Lesnar has always been high on WWE's priority list. Given that Lesnar's presence has been valued so much by WWE, Will his impending departure damage WWE's product?

Brock Lesnar is one of the highest paid stars on the roster. It was reported that Lesnar earned a huge sum of 12 million dollars in 2016. This came as a shock to many as Lesnar is a part-timer and makes limited appearances. In mid-2017, WWE started cutting down its expenses due to the company's low earnings. WWE limited the use of pyrotechnics in an attempt to cut down expenses. If the situation is examined carefully, Lesnar's high salary is one of the reasons why WWE is cutting down its expenses. 12 million dollars is too high a salary for an athlete who makes limited appearances on television.

Lesnar's has had 2 world championship reigns ever since returning to WWE in 2013, the first reigns started at SummerSlam 2014 and ended at Wrestlemania 31 next year. This reign was heavily criticised by critics as Lesnar's part-time status ensured that title was defended only twice during his long reign. Lesnar is still in his second reign and his reign is approaching 500 days now. However, no one is impressed by Lesnar's current reign as he barely shows up on WWE programming. Lesnar's current reign has treated the Universal title like a joke, the belt is now forgotten. Lesnar's Universal title reign has been the worst champion reign in recent memory.

Moreover, Lesnar has buried numerous up-and-coming stars. Lesnar's burial of Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman damaged their credibility a lot. He has often been awarded worthy spots at Wrestlemania and SummerSlam at the expense of full-time, talented stars like Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe.

However, Lesnar has always proven to be a special attraction and a credible draw. Lesnar's appearances are advertised beforehand and Raw often receives a ratings' boost when Lesnar shows up. WWE Network subscription has climbed to almost 2 million, Lesnar's presence on the roster is one of the reasons for the increasing subscribers. Lesnar has proven to be a good Youtube draw. The majority of videos featuring Lesnar have more than a million views.

Brock Lesnar has been a part of many classic WWE matches during his second WWE stint. His match with AJ Styles last year was a match of the year candidate, the same can be said about his brutal encounter with CM Punk at SummerSlam 2013 and his match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 31 was incredible too.

All in all, Lesnar will be missed, but I'm sure WWE will be fine without him. Lesnar's departure will give WWE room to build up new draws like Braun Strowman and Finn Balor.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.