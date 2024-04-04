Will Cody Rhodes finish the story? Exploring potential hint

Cody Rhodes is on the brink of finishing his story, according to some recent hints surfacing online.

The American Nightmare will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 Night Two. But the Night One results could have a major impact on his one-on-one match with Roman Reigns. Despite The Bloodline throwing everything at Rhodes, like a true superhero, he might overcome the odds and finally finish the story. Here are a few reasons why:

WWE is reportedly creating new merchandise for Cody Rhodes that hints at his win

According to Xero News, Cody Rhodes will reportedly finish his story this year at WrestleMania 40. The hint for the win is apparently in his upcoming merchandise post-The Show of Shows.

As per reports, WWE has started preparing various types of merchandise for Rhodes. One of those items allegedly has "I finished the story" written on it.

Rhodes' win sets up Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Apart from this, there are two more reasons why Cody could finish his story. One is to set up Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 41. This could happen if The Rock turns on his cousin, eventually leading to next year's WrestleMania main event.

This will be a rivalry based on personal emotions and does not need a title. Rock and Roman Reigns had come face-to-face a few months ago, which gave us all a tease that the dream match between the two superstars would finally happen. However, fans' love for The American Nightmare forced the company to go in different directions. Rhodes winning at 'Mania could set it all back.

It helps Roman Reigns move on and explore new things

There are many rumors floating online that, for quite some time, Roman Reigns wanted to give up his championship, but WWE kept it on. With all the buzz around WrestleMania 40, this could be the perfect time for Reigns to move on to new things by putting Cody over.

This is Cody Rhodes' second crack at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It's do or die for The American Nightmare come WrestleMania 40. If he doesn't do it this time, we don't know how many more chances he will get.

The tag team main event match on Night One will play a huge role in the main event of Night Two. If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins win on Night One, Cody is the favorite to finish his story, if not, it will be a huge mountain for him to climb.

