Will former WWE Champion Big E return to competing at WrestleMania 40? 

Big E's return is one fans have been crying out for and hoped to see happen at WrestleMania 40 (April 6/7). The New Day member has been out of action since March 2022 after suffering a severe neck injury. He's yet to step back in a ring since fracturing his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sadly for the fans, the former WWE Champion will be in Philadelphia for 'Mania but not in an in-ring capacity. He'll be on the pre-show panel that previews the event at Lincoln Financial Field.

Big E took on a similar role on the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event in Las Vegas on February 8. The two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion shared his thoughts on The Showcase of The Immortals alongside CM Punk, Pat McAfee, and Michael Cole.

The 38-year-old recently gave an update on his injury and potential return to WWE ahead of 'Mania. He's been working with doctors and stated he'd be taking a gamble on the decision of his in-ring return. He also suggested that he had to decide if the gamble was worth it, in terms of the bigger picture.

"It's just a matter of listening to the doctors, taking in enough information, looking at my more recent set of scans, and deciding if the gamble is worth it." [H/T - F4wonline]

Expand Tweet

Big E is a fan favorite who captivated fans with his comedy and larger-than-life personality during his time on screen with The New Day. His absence has been felt, with stablemates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods perhaps being less of a focal point on WWE TV.

Big E may be backing Cody Rhodes to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will meet in the main event of WrestleMania 40 (Night Two) for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It's the second consecutive 'Mania the pair slug it out for the world title.

The Tribal Chief successfully defended his title at last year's event, thanks to interference from The Bloodline. That could be a problem for Rhodes to deal with again this year, depending on who wins Night One's main event.

Reigns will team up with The Rock to face Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. If the former duo wins, the world title main event becomes a Bloodline Rules match.

Big E will be in attendance in Philly to watch Rhodes try to finish his story at WrestleMania 40. He had backed the 2023 and 2024 Royal Rumble winner to do it last year at SoFi Stadium in California.

The Florida native previewed Rhodes challenging Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in March 2023. He alluded to his development under The American Nightmare's father and WWE legend Dusty Rhodes in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"The time is now, Cody's ready, Cody is the guy, he's prepared. We all came up under Dusty. That era, like me, even like Roman, Rollins. Dusty was the head of creative, we used to cut promos with Dusty, we have so much love for Dusty... He (Cody) has so much of that energy, so much history pushing him, so much behind him and I know he wants it."

Expand Tweet

Big E never challenged Reigns for the Universal Title during his historic reign. He faced The Head of the Table in a singles match at Survivor Series as RAW's WWE Champion but lost.

Poll : Do you want to see Big E make his comeback soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion