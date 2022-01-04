What role will Johnny Knoxville play at The 2022 Royal Rumble?

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will be taking place live from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Premium Live Event will be broadcast on Saturday, January 29th 2022 and will be the 35th annual Royal Rumble event.

The show has been known to kick-start the road to WrestleMania, and also sparks many questions in the WWE Universe. Who will enter the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches? Who will win the Royal Rumble matches and go on to the main event of WrestleMania?

The cast of Jackass appeared in a backstage segment on SmackDown on December 10, 2021. On WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022, one cast member was mentioned stating his intentions to win the upcoming Royal Rumble: Johnny Knoxville.

So will Johnny Knoxville be in action at the Royal Rumble?

Johnny Knoxville will be part of the WWE Royal Rumble event on January 29. An Instagram video played during Day 1 showing Knoxville's intentions to enter the match. Commentators at the event confirmed that he would be taking part.

A snippet from Johnny Knoxville's Instagram post on January 1 confirmed:

"I have a big announcement that I have been dying to get off of my chest. I spent a lot of times over the holiday thinking about how i wanted to start off my 2022, and I decided I want to do it kicking ass and taking names. And the best way to do that i feel is making a run for the Rumble, that’s right @WWE’s Royal Rumble. Training starts today, not that I will need a lot of it because I have seen the WWE’s current roster and it’s laughable to think anyone can throw me over the top rope. LAUGHABLE!" (h/t Instagram)

This isn't the first time Johnny Knoxville has been featured in WWE programming. He also appeared on two episodes of WWE RAW in 2008 and 2010.

Does Johnny Knoxville have a new Jackass film being released at the same time as WWE Royal Rumble?

filmaroni @filmaroni Getting emotional over this poster for Jackass Forever. It’s beautiful. Getting emotional over this poster for Jackass Forever. It’s beautiful. https://t.co/zOeppgkDaG

A brand new Jackass film, Jackass Forever, will be released in cinemas on February 4, 2022. The release will occur just after the WWE Royal Rumble event has taken place.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is likely Knoxville's appearance at the Royal Rumble will be connected to the promotion of the film's upcoming release. It was initially set to be released in March 2021, but a number of delays occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Are you looking forward to seeing Johnny Knoxville at WWE Royal Rumble 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far