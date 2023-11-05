Will Logan Paul become a part-time champion like Roman Reigns? The truth revealed

Logan Paul secured his first-ever WWE championship in the form of the United States title at Crown Jewel 2023.

Paul won the title by triumphing over Rey Mysterio in a thrilling title bout. The match was filled with high-profile action and culminated in The Maverick's victory, aided by the use of brass knuckles. However, the outcome came as a surprise to many fans, considering Paul's part-time status with the Stamford-based Promotion.

Since his WWE debut, the YouTube sensation has participated in only eight matches, including his appearance at Crown Jewel 2023. However, with his recent United States Championship win, it appears that Logan Paul will increase his presence on television.

The revelation came following an interview with ESPN, moments after his US title victory on Saturday. Paul hinted at a heightened involvement with the promotion, acknowledging the necessity of defending the title. The Maverick stated that:

"I think I have to, You're going to have to watch RAW. You're going to have to watch SmackDown. I'm going to make some surprise appearances and show these wrestlers who's the real king."

Certainly, it appears that Logan Paul is fully committed to making his title reign memorable by increasing his presence within the company. It is worth noting that Logan remains a free agent, not tied to any specific brand.

Furthermore, the US Champion emphasized in the interview that he not only plans to make regular appearances on the blue brand but could also make surprise appearances on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks.

When did Logan Paul wrestle his first match in WWE?

The YouTube sensation first appeared on WWE television in April 2021 during Sami Zayn's Red Carpet trailer premiere. Since then, he has been involved in various backstage and in-ring segments alongside notable WWE personalities such as Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Miz, John Morrison, and Happy Corbin.

Logan Paul made his official WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, teaming up with The Miz to face Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. The match concluded with Logan and Miz emerging victorious, but The A-lister betrayed the YouTuber in the post-match events.

Expand Tweet

Following this, Paul made a comeback to WWE by signing an official contract with the Stamford-based promotion and competing against The Miz in a single match at SummerSlam 2022. Logan Paul's unexpected victory surprised the WWE Universe and earned him considerable praise for his impressive performance in the ring.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Logan in the WWE.

Who do you think should be the first superstar to challenge The Maverick for his US Title? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here