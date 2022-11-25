Will Pat McAfee ever return to WWE?

Pat McAfee is one of the best signings WWE has made in recent times. He was a breath of fresh air on commentary and routinely brought the energy on SmackDown. Together with longtime WWE announcer Michael Cole, his screaming at iconic moments truly made them more so.

McAfee hasn't been seen since September 7. He took a hiatus due to his ESPN College GameDay commitments. He is doing a great job there and on The Pat McAfee Show. In his absence, WWE announced a revamp to the commentary team for all their shows.

Naturally, fans want to know whether the former NFL punter will be making a comeback to WWE. If you want to know the answer to that question, read on to find out.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McAfee will be returning to WWE in January. This means he will be back for Royal Rumble and in extension WrestleMania. We can't wait for him to lose his mind at surprise Rumble entrants and 'Mania results.

Pat McAfee's thoughts on his WWE career

Pat McAfee has been a revelation throughout his WWE stint. Fans have taken positively to his hype commentary and his incredibly surprising in-ring skills. Indeed, his words are backed by his wrestling, having given fans some fun fights since he first signed.

McAfee famously feuded with former WWE Superstar Adam Cole back in 2020. The latter hailed him for his WrestleMania 38 performance and his exploits on commentary while remaining in character and calling him a piece of trash.

"As a person, he's a dirtbag, [I] can't stand him. But if I will look objectively and talk about how much potential he has, Pat McAfee blows my mind. He's so athletically gifted. As far as the wrestling part, he's done great. Everyone knows he can talk for hours, and he's super compelling and interesting. Pat knocked it out of the park, he did an amazing, amazing job. So, as far as the potential of where he could go and what he could do in the pro wrestling industry, I think he could go as far as he wants to. Seriously, to me it was one of the highlights of the entire weekend was Pat's match. He's a terrible person, but a lot of potential." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

We can't wait for Pat to return and bring what he does back to the table. That last sentence can be taken literally or otherwise.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes