Will Randy Orton ever return to WWE?

Randy Orton was last seen on the May 20th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, when he lost his RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. Since then, The Viper has been out of action due to a back injury. The Legend Killer recently underwent spinal fusion. However, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Randy Orton's future, with many fans feeling the former WWE Champion will call it a day.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed he is in touch with Orton regularly, and The Viper will return sooner and stronger.

"I talk to him all the time. Yeah, I asked him and talked about his surgery because I didn't think he wanted me to share. But yeah, he'll be back better than ever. There's a look of a great wrestler, look at him, he just looks good. I mean, he carries himself very [well] I think him and Roman would be huge. I think him and Cody would be huge. There's some really big matches..."

Prior to the podcast, Randy Orton's father, Cowboy Bob Orton, also spoke on the same matter at the K&S Wrestlefest signing this weekend.

“He [Randy Orton] is coming along. I see him maybe once a week or so. But he's coming along. He'll be back in there before you know it.”

Randy Orton reveals the day he plans to retire from the WWE

The Viper has now completed two decades in the WWE. Throughout his career, he has been involved in some dangerous matches that have taken a toll on his physical health. While many superstars wrestle for a few years and move to Hollywood or into other ventures, Randy Orton claimed in an interview with The Ringer that he still wants to wrestle till the age of 50.

"I don't want to stop. I don't want to have to stop, because of my body. So I've taken it upon myself to make sure I'm doing everything I can on the daily that physically I'm able to continue. But if it was up to me, and I knew physically it wouldn't be a problem, I'd say I'd wrestle until I'm 50 years old. And I would go out and have that last match when I'm 50 and be able to say I did it on my own terms. That's 9 years from now. But I don't see an end to my career any time soon. I'd like to continue to go."

Randy Orton was rumored to face Roman Reigns at this year's WWE SummerSlam. However, the injury gave Brock Lesnar another shot at the championship. We hope The Viper is back soon and better than ever.

