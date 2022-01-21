WWE has confirmed that the latest edition of their flagship game, WWE 2k22, will be released on March 11 on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The game comes with a whole new attitude. WWE 2K22 will introduce new modes to the WWE 2K experience: MyGM and MyFACTION, alongside an updated and intuitive control scheme and immersive presentation.

WWE 2k20, which was the last traditional release of the in-ring game in October 2019, brought a lot of negativity to the gaming series. The game received negative reviews due to glitches and poorly executed visuals and graphics. Sales were also deemed lower than in previous years.

However, it appears that 2k Sports has stepped up their game for the new release. They have also announced that Rey Mysterio will be on the cover of the game sold around the world. The former WWE Champion was selected to celebrate his 20-year anniversary as a WWE Superstar.

Mysterio first joined the company in 2002, and competed on SmackDown in the Cruiserweight division. The Mexican Superstar had already made a name for himself in ECW and WCW before arriving on Vince McMahon's shores.

Whilst at WCW, the high-flying Mysterio faced legendary Japanese wrestler Jushin "Thunder" Liger at Starrcade in 1996, in what was considered a dream match.

Will Rey Mysterio's WCW Starrcade 96 attire be a part of WWE 2k22?

Yes. The attire will be featured in the new game as part of the Deluxe Edition. It includes the Starrcade ’96 Mysterio pack, an Undertaker Immortal DLC pack, a season pass for five more upcoming DLC packs, Mega-Boost and Supercharger packs for MyRise mode, and bonus content for mobile game WWE SuperCard.

What did Rey Mysterio have to say about being on the cover of WWE 2k22?

IGN @IGN Rey Mysterio will grace the cover of WWE 2K22, and is out this March. bit.ly/3fDpWil Rey Mysterio will grace the cover of WWE 2K22, and is out this March. bit.ly/3fDpWil https://t.co/DWwlWJtXX8

Rey Mysterio shared his delight and honor at being chosen to be on the cover of the upcoming game release.

He told WWE's official website:

"Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me. I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase." (h/t WWE.com)

Also Read Article Continues below

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles and PC. For New Gen consoles, the game is priced at $69.99 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Are you looking forward to playing WWE 2k22? Yes No 9 votes so far