Will Roman Reigns be at the WWE live event in India?

Roman Reigns will be among those who heard the rumors of the company hosting a major show in India in the near future. The Indian part of the WWE Universe is huge and significant, which means organizing an event there is a really good idea.

Reigns is the star attraction of the company and one of the most popular superstars in the world. His popularity is the same in India, with many in the country tuning in on a weekly basis to see him.

There's even a hotel named after him in Manali, although we reckon that's not where WWE would have him stay should they ever touch down in the country.

Given the fan-following The Tribal Chief has in India, Indian fans will want to know if the rumored show will feature him. If you came here looking for the answer to that question, read on to find out.

Although WWE is yet to give out any details regarding a show in India, one can make a couple of guesses that suggest Roman Reigns will indeed be there.

According to reports, the show will be a SmackDown brand event, which is the show he performs on. His status as the King of Friday nights and the fact that it is rumored to be a stadium show means WWE could be turning to The Head of the Table to grace the event with his presence.

The last time WWE held a show in India, the support for Roman Reigns was incredible. His popularity has only increased since 2016, which means if you are booking tickets for the event, do it under the assumption that he and his Bloodline will be there.

Roman Reigns' thoughts on Indian fans

Roman Reigns has been to India before to perform for WWE fans there. He had nothing but praise for the country, hailing Indians for the love and hospitality he received. The longest-reigning Universal Champion thanked his supporters, leading him towards more opportunities.

“India is just one of the best examples, you know. The love and support have been unbelievable, and it has afforded me so many different opportunities and painted me in a light that has just been so special. I cannot thank the Indian WWE Universe enough. I’ve been over there twice, and it has been very special. The way the Indian people received me once I got tagged in, it was just the next level of reaction and acceptance, so I can't thank you guys enough for always being so good to me.” [H/T TimesNow News]

The Indian show is rumored to take place sometime in January. Now, all we do is wait to see if The Tribal Chief shows up and demands India acknowledge him.

