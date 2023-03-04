Will Ronda Rousey miss WrestleMania 39 due to injury? Update after concern during WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown's latest episode saw Ronda Rousey being pulled out of her scheduled match due to an arm injury. Fans wonder if she will be back before WrestleMania 39.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet is currently aligned with Shayna Baszler and the two were scheduled to face Natalya and Tegan Nox last night. Unfortunately, the match was modified due to an unforeseen injury. We have some details right here.

Will Ronda Rousey miss WrestleMania 39 through injury?

There is no confirmation as to if the former RAW Women's Champion will be available for WWE WrestleMania 39. However, according to a report from PWTorch, the injury will seemingly be cured before The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here's what the report stated:

"Ronda Rousey showed up on SmackDown in an arm sling tonight and didn’t wrestle as scheduled, but instead stood at ringside as Shayna Baszler defeated Tegan Nox. PWTorch has learned that she aggravated a prior injury, andtit is not expected to infringe on her availability to wrestle at WrestleMania in four weeks."

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra Per Fightful: Ronda Rousey was slated to hold the Smackdown Women's Title until April but after Ronda took time off and Charlotte won the title last minute things changed to Rhea vs Charlotte at Mania Per Fightful: Ronda Rousey was slated to hold the Smackdown Women's Title until April but after Ronda took time off and Charlotte won the title last minute things changed to Rhea vs Charlotte at Mania https://t.co/SHjQ6SAoo0

If the report turns out to be true, fans will see Rousey compete at the company's flagship event.

What could Ronda Rousey do at WWE WrestleMania 39?

If The Baddest Woman on the Planet is good to go before the Showcase of The Immortals, she might certainly have more than one option.

Triple H could have realigned Baszler and Rousey so that the cracks will slowly create major problems leading up to a blockbuster match at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

If the duo isn't breaking up anytime soon, the two could have a match together at The Showcase of The Immortals. They could certainly challenge the new Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita for the prestigious titles.

The two Horsewomen of MMA could also continue their run on SmackDown and find a suitable tag team to feud with leading up to The Show of Shows.

What do you think Ronda Rousey will do at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section.

