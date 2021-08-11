Will Samoa Joe be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame someday?

These days, Samoa Joe is filling the role of a veteran enforcer on NXT. Every Tuesday night, you never know whom he might choke out.

Joe, a veteran of 22 years, has pretty much done it all. He's been a world champion wrestler, an announcer, and a bodyguard. Currently, he's been re-introduced to the NXT roster so he can have a showdown against Karrion Kross. It's just another chapter in what has been an amazing career.

Joe began training and wrestling in California during the late 90's 'boom' in the pro-wrestling industry. Within a couple of years, he became a bit of a cult figure and was a name that tape traders would often look for while adding to their collection. He went on to have a successful run in another pro-wrestling promotion.

Samoa Joe rose to prominence in TNA

Joe signed with TNA in 2005, and the rest is history. He went on to have one of the most decorated careers in Total Non-Stop Action, winning the world title and becoming a grand slam champion. His matches with Kurt Angle and AJ Styles became a thing of lore, and he was revered by fans. If there was a Mt. Rushmore of the promotion, he, Angle, Styles, and Jeff Jarrett would be the four faces on it.

Fast forward to 2015, and with TNA in turmoil, Joe jumped to WWE. Right away, he made his presence felt, winning the NXT Championship. On the main roster, he even held the US title.

However, a good portion of Joe's tenure in WWE has been beset by injuries, and fans never really got to see everything he was capable of accomplishing.

After a successful stint as a color commentator, he's now toiling away in NXT, always the loyal soldier to WWE. He's filled any role they've asked admirably.

Is Samoa Joe a future WWE Hall of Famer?

The easy answer is "yes".

However, there are two schools of thought here. If you count ONLY what Samoa Joe accomplished in WWE, he probably doesn't qualify.

But WWE has been known to factor in what someone has done outside of their brand. Think of Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, and Goldberg. So if you add in Joe's track record from TNA and other promotions, then he's a slam dunk to get in.

We probably won't know for a while because Joe is back in action and going strong. It may be a while before he officially retires. In the meantime, he can keep adding to that Hall of Fame resume...

What are your thoughts on Samoa Joe's chances of making it to the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments section below.

You can also watch this video to find out what former WWE writer Vince Russo said to Samoa Joe before the latter joined WWE.

Edited by Vishal Kataria