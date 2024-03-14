Will Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Mone return to WWE? Exploring the right time for comeback as AEW debut nears

Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks) is expected to make her debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's Dynamite: Big Business. Despite this, some fans are still hoping Mone might make her return to WWE in the near future.

Amid this, recent comments from Sasha Banks have seemingly cleared whether she will make her return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future or not.

This statement was made by Banks in her recent presence on the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast. Here, when the multi-time Women's Champion was discussing her exit from the company in 2022, she seemingly dropped a hint of her future return to WWE.

Mercedes Mone stated that she has unfinished business with the Stamford-based promotion and will be back there one day.

"I know I’m gonna be back there one day so it’s not over."

The response of the 32-year-old star is indeed something the WWE Universe will be happy for. The right time for Banks to make her comeback in the company might be near next year's WrestleMania if she makes her rumored AEW debut. Usually, the company chooses Royal Rumble as the show to make such massive returns.

It will be intriguing to see whether Sasha Banks will make her return to WWE to add more accolades to her stacked profile.

What Sasha Banks said about her WWE walkout

During her latest interview, Sasha Bank claimed that leaving WWE was a tough decision for her. She also thanked Trinity Fatu (aka Naomi) for standing alongside her at that time. The Blueprint stated:

"Something told me I needed to do this & stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life, hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my whole life but it’s the most proudest, it’s crazy because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life, in getting to be everything I’ve ever dreamt of — & more. That moment changed my whole life for the better. I’m so thankful for that moment, so proud of myself, so proud of Trinity, so proud of how strong we were."

Later, she thanked the company for all the amazing moments that her WWE career has given her life.

"I just know that everybody acted like they were in the room, or work there, or were backstage, or knew what happened, or knew what said…but all I know is that I handled it like a CEO, like the boss that I am, with my head held up high & I can’t say nothing but amazing things to WWE, so thankful for the career they gave me, the fans they gave me, the life they gave me, the dreams they gave me." (Interview w/The Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast)

