Will Sasha Banks Sign with AEW?

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 528 // 13 Apr 2019, 22:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In Wrestling, Nothing's for sure

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not reflect the views of Sportskeeda

Why is Sasha Banks mad at WWE?

Sasha Banks had a fall out with WWE management during WrestleMania 35 weekend. She and Bayley were visibly upset over the fact that they were going to lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The Iiconics.

Since then, Sasha Banks was not on the Raw after WrestleMania. Bayley was there and promptly lost her match. So what's actually going on?

Sasha Banks has reportdly asked for her release from her WWE Contract. While it's up to WWE whether they want to or not, it's quite alarming. It was reported that Sasha Banks has unfollowed Vince McMahon and WWE on Twitter and has started following Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

When does Sasha Banks WWE Contract Expire?

It's unclear as to when her WWE contract expires. In May of last year, she had reportedly signed a multi-year contract. She is one of the top merchandise movers in the WWE but its unclear where she is at the moment since the rise of Becky Lynch. It can only speculated that if she signed the WWE contract in 2018, on average, they tend to be five year deals.

So the earliest year that her contract will expire would probably be in 2022 or 2023. It's highly unlikely that WWE will release her from her contract. What Sasha Banks and WWE would like to avoid would be a CM Punk situation where lawyers had to get involved.

In recent times, people like John Oliver have criticised the use of the 'independent contractor' clause in WWE contracts. It does raise the question as to whether Sasha Banks would be obligatted to her contract if she's an indepedent contractor as it implies freelancer status and not full time employees. But let's leave that speculation and analysis to the legal experts.

Will Sasha Banks Sign With AEW?

It highly depends on the powers that be, with regards to her WWE contract. But if she is released, AEW will most likely sign her up. While the AEW roster is actually quite exciting, there is a lack of notable female wrestlers.

Sasha Banks would be an important addition to the AEW roster. She already has star power and is eager to start be 'The Legit Boss.' Can she be as popular as Becky Lynch? It's possible and having a different canvas to work with AEW would certainly be interesting for everyone involved.

Advertisement

In the weeks and months ahead, the WWE Universe will find out whether she stays in WWE or she goes to AEW. Irrespective of her decision, WWE fans and pro-wrestling fans will certainly be interested in where she ends up. But like Sting once said, 'Nothing's for sure.'

Will Sasha Banks go to AEW? Comment below

Advertisement