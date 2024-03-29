Will The Rock be on WWE SmackDown tonight after brutally assaulting Cody Rhodes?

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW saw an astounding segment when The Rock wreaked havoc and annihilated Cody Rhodes backstage at Allstate Arena in Chicago. It was absolute carnage that led to bloodshed as The People's Champ made sure to punish Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be the penultimate episode of the blue brand before The Show of Shows. Hence, fans have been wondering whether The Rock would show up on the blue show this week, which will emanate from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

However, The Great One has not been advertised for tonight's episode of SmackDown. WWE will seemingly keep him away to let fans soak in what transpired on RAW. Hence, the WWE Universe should not expect to get a glimpse of him on the blue brand, as he has already shifted the gears of his WrestleMania feud, thanks to his barbaric assault on Cody Rhodes.

Therefore, The Final Boss is unlikely to show up on SmackDown tonight. Nevertheless, the prospect of him making a surprise appearance cannot be ruled out. It remains to be seen what transpires on the show tonight and how The Bloodline saga progresses.

The Rock's presence portrays Cody Rhodes as the ultimate underdog at WrestleMania XL

Over the past few decades, fans have seen many WWE Superstars who walked into WrestleMania as the biggest underdogs and went on to create history. The Stamford-based promotion has been booking Cody Rhodes in a similar direction this year.

However, the involvement of The Rock in Rhodes' storyline against Roman Reigns is very interesting. The Brahma Bull has been portraying a heel persona in order to make The American Nightmare look like the ultimate underdog heading into WrestleMania 40.

The Great One has been leaving no stone unturned to make Cody Rhodes' road to Philadelphia a dreadful journey. The Rock has become the biggest obstacle in Cody's path to finishing his story.

It is safe to say that the entire WWE Universe is behind Cody Rhodes after what transpired on RAW last Monday. Will Rhodes finally be able to overcome The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL? It remains to be seen.

