Will Uncle Howdy enter the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match?

Uncle Howdy has been a mystery to the WWE Universe ever since they first laid eyes on him. No one knows who he is or what his intentions are, which means every time he shows up, there is always discussion and debate.

Uncle Howdy will find the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match card extremely interesting. Bray Wyatt, who he has been targeting for a while, will be taking on LA Knight in a Pitch Black match. Elsewhere, Bianca Belair will be defending her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss, someone who has been caught up in the Wyatt-Howdy war as of late.

Naturally, fans expected the masked maniac to make his presence felt in either of the matches. But what if he shuns that and shows up in the Royal Rumble match? There is no confirmation at this moment in time, but it;s very much possible.

It wouldn't be the worst idea in the world, either. Uncle Howdy could be a terrifying presence in WWE's 30-man match. It could also further the feud between him and Bray Wyatt if he ends up eliminating him. Moreover, if the theory of both superstars being the same person is true, we could see a Mick Foley-like situation of multiple personas entering the same Rumble match.

Uncle Howdy's last WWE appearance

Uncle Howdy has been a menace in WWE for a while now. He routinely shows up to mess with other superstars and play mind games with them. The likes of Bray Wyatt, LA Knight and Alexa Bliss have all been subjected to his antics.

During Howdy's latest WWE appearance, Bianca Belair was the one he targeted. She was exchanging words with Bliss, the woman she faces at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Things quickly got heated between the pair, leading to a brawl breaking out.

Belair gained the upper hand and had The Goddess at her mercy. As she prepared to finish her off, the masked madman showed up to distract her. His appearance drew a major ovation from the WWE Universe and stunned The EST, allowing Bliss to escape her grip and drop her where she stood.

As Howdy gesticulated with his hands, Little Miss Bliss landed a huge DDT on the RAW Women's Champion. She chose not to inflict any further punishment, perhaps deciding to save it for January 28.

