Will William Regal appear on WWE television following his return?

The William Regal-AEW story has officially concluded. All Elite CEO and President Tony Khan confirmed Regal would leave the company. According to him, he was leaving to return to WWE and work alongside his son, who is currently wrestling as Charlie Dempsey on NXT.

Regal has a longstanding history with WWE. He made a name for himself with the promotion and worked there for over 20 years. The association between the two parties ended in January this year when the company released him.

Now that the former NXT General Manager is likely to return home, fans have speculated about the role he will be playing. If you want to know whether he'll be making frequent appearances on WWE TV or not, read on to find out.

According to reports, Tony Khan suggested that William Regal's release was conditional. He will leave AEW on the condition that he will work behind the scenes within WWE. That means he will not appear on WWE television for at least the next year. 2024, on the other hand, could be a different matter altogether.

Jim Ross' thoughts on William Regal leaving AEW

Jim Ross, like William Regal, is one of the greatest legends in the wrestling business.

The two have been a part of AEW for a while and have made the product amazing with their work. He gave his thoughts to his colleague, stating that he would be a massive loss to the company.

“He’s a valuable asset to AEW, or wherever he may be in any company. It’s been a blessing to have him around because he was one of my guys that I really worked hard to salvage a career for back in the day. He’s been a very valuable resource... Again, a very valuable asset to wherever he may be. I don’t know what the future holds for him. But, I mean, he’s one of those guys that you can’t replace easily, or at all. I don’t know if you can replace him at all, quite frankly.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

One can only wait and see what Regal gets up to when he returns home. His previous stint with WWE was legendary, and he'll be looking to recreate the same magic this time.

