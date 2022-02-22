Will WWE 2K22 have the Thunderdome?

WWE 2K22 is set to release on March 11th with pre-order early access kicking off on March 8th. The game features various improvements over its past installments.

The game will be available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox X/S series. It will be released in four editions - standard, deluxe, cross-gen digital bundle and nWo-4-life deluxe edition.

In addition to the various gaming modes and features announced, the developers have also revealed that there are several arenas available to play a match in.

It's been revealed that a total of 55 arenas will be accessible to players. Since the announcement, fans have been wondering whether the Thunderdome that was a WWE staple during the COVID-19 pandemic would be in 2K22 or not.

The answer is yes. The Thunderdome will be making its debut in the game and will be available for players in both RAW and SmackDown brands, but may not be used in NXT. Moreover, there's no NXT 2.0 arena, as the game was completed before its announcement.

MyGM mode is also making its debut in WWE 2K22

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of WWE 2K22 due to the plethora of play modes announced thus far. The highly-demanded General Manager system is making its way to the 2K series under the name MyGM mode.

With this system, players can choose from the likes of Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce as managers. RAW, SmackDown, NXT 2.0 and NXT UK will be the brands available to take over.

When players select any of these brands, the others will act as rivals. The GM has to beat its rivals and emerge triumphant in brand warfare. The game will also introduce a co-op system where a player can operate one brand while their local or online friends run another.

There's an all-new draft that will allow players to create a dream roster from scratch and oversee a budget to manage finances. Triple H will act as the commissioner and will provide tasks that will reward perks to the general managers.

However, the mode won't last forever, and there are three time durations players can choose for their playthrough. Each will end at WrestleMania, however, no matter which duration is chosen.

The three durations are 15 weeks (roughly the start of the year), 30 weeks (around the time of SummerSlam) and 50 weeks (the previous WrestleMania).

GMs can book three matches and two promos for every TV taping, four matches and three promos for every premium live event (once every 5 weeks), and five matches and four promos for WrestleMania.

WWE 2K22 will allow players to simulate, spectate or play these matches.

