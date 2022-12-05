William Regal, Bailey Matthews and 4 other father/son duos who could reunite in WWE 

William Regal has reportedly exited AEW mere months after signing with the company, and reports suggest that he could be making his way back to WWE.

The former NXT General Manager has proven his ability when it comes to management whilst working for the Jacksonville-based promotion. With that in mind, he could be looking to make his return to manage his own son, who is still part of WWE.

William Regal isn't the only former superstar who has children working for the company at present. Here are just five father/son duos who could reunite in the coming months.

#5. IRS and Bray Wyatt/Bo Dallas

Bray Wyatt has had several issues with Uncle Howdy since making his return to WWE back at Extreme Rules. There has been speculation regarding who could be behind the Howdy guise, but there has been no reveal as of yet.

Many fans believe that it could be Wyatt's own father, Mike Rotunda, who was once known in the company as IRS. The personal nature of the current storyline would fit in well with a reveal that it is his father, and it would allow Wyatt to work with his family on WWE TV for the first time.

There is also the fact that Bo Dallas could make his return and be part of Wyatt 6, which would allow Rotunda to work with both of his children.

#4. William Regal and Charlie Dempsey

William Regal has reportedly left AEW, but when he was released from WWE earlier this year, he left his son behind. The former NXT UK star has remained part of the company and his father could now return and pick up where he left off.

The company opted not to give Dempsey his father's name in order to distance him and work his way up without being in Regal's shadow. The time has come now for Bailey to be able to work alongside his father and push forward in the same way that Baron Corbin is on RAW under the guidance of JBL.

#3. Rick Steiner and Bron Breakker

Rick Steiner's son Bron Breakker has made quite a name for himself on NXT; he's also made a handful of appearances on the main roster. During his time in WWE, Bron has been able to appear alongside his father, but the duo are yet to work together in a storyline,

Breakker, Rick, and even his uncle Scott Steiner could be added to a storyline in NXT in the future or even be part of the feud that finally brings Bron to the main roster. The company has the Steiner family at its disposal and could use them in several different scenarios.

#2. Vince and Shane McMahon

Full story is up for subscribers WWE sources tell FightfulSelect.com that Vince McMahon told them that Shane McMahon "would never get another pop in WWE" as long as he was running the company after the chaotic 2022 Royal RumbleFull story is up for subscribers WWE sources tell FightfulSelect.com that Vince McMahon told them that Shane McMahon "would never get another pop in WWE" as long as he was running the company after the chaotic 2022 Royal RumbleFull story is up for subscribers https://t.co/CwKcDm5IU3

Vince McMahon retired from WWE earlier this year, but it's become well-known that the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW is fast approaching. Shane McMahon hasn't been seen since The Royal Rumble earlier this year but could make his return for the occasion.

With Stephanie McMahon now calling the shots, it's likely that the former Women's Champion will want to call upon her father and brother to be part of the celebration and the dynamic duo will be reunited on TV once again.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and The Usos

Out of Context Bloodline @oocbloodline 🏽🩸 Rikishi, Naomi & The Usos at The Hall of Fame last night 🤩🤩🤩🤩 Representing🏽🩸 Rikishi, Naomi & The Usos at The Hall of Fame last night 🤩🤩🤩🤩 Representing ☝🏽🩸 https://t.co/8CnIkEptmd

The Usos are now the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history. There are plans in the works for the duo to be handed their own title belts in order to celebrate their momentous achievement, and their father could also be called in for the segment.

The Bloodline has become the best thing about WWE over the past few years and Rikishi is a major part of that as The Usos and Solo Sikoa's father, so it's easy to imagine Roman Reigns calling the Hall of Famer to be part of the unveiling of the new title belts.

Do you know of any other father/son duos who could reunite? Have your say in the comments section below...

