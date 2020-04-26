William Regal provides a medical update on former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor

Finn Balor

Since making his return to WWE NXT in the final few months of 2019, Finn Balor has taken the Black and Gold brand by storm. The former WWE Universal Champion has competed against some of the finest wrestlers the NXT roster has in store, including the likes of Adam Cole, Matt Riddle, and Johnny Gargano.

While Balor turned his focus on reigning WWE United Kingdom Champion, WALTER over on NXT UK, the former also engaged himself in a feud against The Velveteen Dream. And on this week's edition of WWE NXT, the former Universal Champion was assaulted by a mystery attacker in a pre-show incident.

However, NXT General Manager William Regal has now posted an update on 'The Prince' via his official Twitter handle and also claimed that the NXT management is looking into the issue which occurred this past Wednesday night.

William Regal provides an update on Finn Balor's medical condition

Finn Balor was scheduled to face The Velveteen Dream on this week's episode of WWE NXT. After 'The Dream' had taken a few jabs at Balor's personal life, things got pretty heated between the two and had to be settled inside the ring.

However, prior to the show, Balor was assaulted in his locker room and had to be pulled from the match. Commenting on the incident, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion posted a tweet claiming that there are snakes in the grass and in the locker room and promised this would be the last time that the snake had slithered.

Snakes in the grass.

Snakes in the locker room.

Someone just slithered for the last time - F❌❌❌ https://t.co/G1N4bfLrIV — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 24, 2020

NXT GM William Regal came up with an update claiming that he and his team are looking into the events that transpired on Wednesday night. Regal also stated that the former Universal Champion did leave the premises in the aftermath of the attack, whilst also adding that he is currently doing fine after receiving medical attention.

Still looking into the events that transpired before #WWENXT on Wednesday evening.



I can confirm that @FinnBalor was attacked and left the premises. He’s received medical attention but is fine. @WWENXT — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 25, 2020

What's next for Finn Balor?

As of now, we do not know who attacked Finn Balor on Wednesday night. But considering the fact that Balor is currently feuding with the Imperium faction and with Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel always lurking around, there could be a possibility that this was a masterplan which was perfectly executed by WALTER of all people.

Nonetheless, only time will tell who Finn Balor's mystery attacker was. The former Universal Champion is still expected to face Dream at some point down the line in a future edition of NXT and is still expected to challenge WALTER for the NXT UK Title at NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin.