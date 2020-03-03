William Regal reveals the secret to a General Manager working in WWE [Exclusive]

William Regal reveals how his role as GM works

The role of on-screen General Manager is one that seems to be less and less prominent on television nowadays, particularly in WWE - although both NXT and NXT UK still utilise the on-screen GM role on their weekly programming!

On NXT TV, William Regal is the brand's General Manager. Off-screen, the legendary WWE Superstar is the Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

I recently caught up with Mr Regal to discuss the importance of the role, and why it works on NXT.

"For me, it's not really a role because it's what I do - which makes it very different than whenever I've done this role before. Although it's not exactly what I do, it is in a lot of ways, if that makes any sense. It's the first time that has probably been... When I played that role anyway, where I am actually a big part of that and, fortunately for me that I am."

While Regal acknowledged that the role of GM isn't a million miles away from his day-to-day role in WWE, the former King of the Ring revealed why he believes it works on NXT.

"The way NXT has been from day one when I was asked to do it, 'Don't put me on camera. I do not need to be on camera unless it's absolutely necessary. This isn't about me, it's about the talent,' and everyone that works in NXT, that's what we think. It's about the talent but you do need the odd person."

While the correct exposure is important, Regal puts his success as GM down to two other things - credibility...and attire!

"I might not be the most whatever in the world but I've built credibility with the audience that means something. So, I can sort of have that thing about me and I always wear a nice suit as well, which is important. "

Advertisement

Regal also opened up on how his counterpart in NXT UK, Johnny Saint, has the credibility to make the role his own.

"If it's done right, and from the feedback and from what I hear, people seem to think we do it right on the show. With Johnny Saint, it's to give credibility. In the history of British wrestling, there's no more credible guy that can actually have the respect of everybody that ever meets him - but also the wrestlers, he is a huge part of why wrestling is the way it is today."

The former European Champion then confirmed how valuable the role of GM can be.

"If it's done right, it is very valuable. I've done it a lot. I think it's always worked when I've done it. And there was times and I've seen it, it's been okay, and times it's not. It's a long answer but - if it's used right, it can work."