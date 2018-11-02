×
Win, loss and title change that needs to happen at WWE Crown Jewel

Ishaan Sharma
Top 5 / Top 10
1.05K   //    02 Nov 2018, 11:04 IST

A future world champion?
WWE Crown Jewel is just a few hours away, and set to happen in Saudi Arabia. Fans from all around the world are waiting to see some epic match-ups.

This show is special for many wrestling fans as after eight years, Shawn Michaels is going to return to the ring to face the Brothers Of Destruction, along with his partner Triple H. Other than that, WWE is also advertising Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan to appear on the show. 

The World Cup tournament is also going to happen at this event, and the vacant Universal Championship is also on the line.

There are many superstars who should walk out victorious from this event and today. So let's take a look at one win, loss and title change that should happen at the WWE Crown Jewel.

#1 Win: D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H)

The poster of this epic bout
At the WWE Super Show-Down, Triple H faced The Undertaker for the "last time ever" and also walked out victorious from the arena. However, after losing to The Game, 'Taker and Kane attacked Michaels and Triple H to book this match at Saudi Arabia.

There are many reasons why D-Generation X should win this, but the most noteworthy reason is that this is Michaels' first match since his retirement at WrestleMania 26. There are also rumors that The Undertaker might retire against Michaels at next year's WrestleMania. 

If D-Generation X wins this match, then this could eventually lead to a more significant WrestleMania match between Michaels and The Undertaker. Michaels is a legend, and it makes sense for him to retire The Deadman at WrestleMania 35. Many would say that a newer talent should do this, but if it happens then it will do more harm than good to him.

Fans are unlikely to cheer a newer talent if he retires The Undertaker.

Ishaan Sharma
Currently working as a freelancer for various sites and hopes to become one of the best writers in the world.
