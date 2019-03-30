WrestleMania 35: 3 NXT Wrestlers who could make their debut in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST

Will WrestleMania become undisputed?

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has become a tradition of WrestleMania. This battle royal has been a regular occurrence at the PPV since WrestleMania 30. Superstars like Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, and Woken Matt Hardy have won this match in the past.

In the past, NXT wrestlers have taken part in this match. At WrestleMania 31, Hideo Itami participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and eliminated Bo Dallas. At WrestleMania 32, Baron Corbin won the match in his first ever match in WWE. At WrestleMania 33, both Killian Dain and Tian Bing made their debuts and Dain, in particular, had a dominant performance.

While there were not any NXT performers in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year at WrestleMania 34, there likely will be one or two NXT performers that participate in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 so that they have something to do at WrestleMania.

While top superstars like Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, Walter, and other top stars that are involved in big and important singles matches throughout WrestleMania weekend, other superstars should be available. Here are 3 NXT Wrestlers who could make their official debut in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

#3 Tyler Bate

Tyler Bate is one half of Moustache Mountain.

Tyler Bate is one of the biggest superstars in all of NXT UK. He was the first ever UK Champion, as he won a sixteen man tournament by outlasting Tucker, Jordan Devlin, Wolfgang, and Pete Dunne. As champion, he successfully defended his championship against the likes of Trent Seven, 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher, and Mark Andrews before losing the NXT UK Championship to Pete Dunne.

Tyler Bate has also made an impact on NXT. He and Trent Seven are former NXT Tag Team Champions as they defeated the Undisputed Era before losing the titles back to the Undisputed Era in their rematch. This team also made it to the semifinals of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Classic.

Tyler Bate is definitely one of the future stars in WWE and can definitely make a name for himself in this match. His impressive combination of strength and high-flying skills would allow him to make a name for himself in dream sequences with superstars like Braun Strowman.

