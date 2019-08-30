Wolfgang and Mark Coffey discuss adding a new member to Gallus and the possibility of a Glasgow TakeOver (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 50 // 30 Aug 2019, 19:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We caught up with Wolfgang and Mark Coffey!

This Saturday, WWE's very first televised event in Wales takes place in the form of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. Gallus will no doubt have a huge role to play in the event, as they have throughout their dominant NXT UK run thus far.

While Joey Coffey will face off against Dave Mastiff in a Last Man Standing Match, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang will be in Triple Threat action for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships - facing off against the Grizzled Young Veterans, and undoubtedly the fan favourites for the weekend, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, who both return to their home country of Wales!

So, how do Gallus feel about having the odds stacked against them, which venue would they choose for the next TakeOver, and who would they like to join their faction? I caught up with Mark and Wolfgang to ask.

So, you guys are going up against the Grizzled Young Veterans, and Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster at TakeOver to compete for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. It's the first ever WWE pay-per-view in Wales - how are you feeling?

Mark: Yeah, that's just massive for both of us. Obviously being at TakeOver: Blackpool in January and both just being there, watching Joe go out and main event was huge.

In this match, we get to compete for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships and it's absolutely massive. As well-being in Wales, we've got the Grizzled Young Vets and the fact there's going to be two Welsh boys in the match is going to be... The crowd is going to be electric for that.

Wolfgang: The only thing... Aye, I'm looking forward to it but, again, we've got the cards stacked against us here. We always complained about playing away from home. We can't complain about that because we did get to wrestle in Glasgow, but there's two teams against us here and, at the end of the day, we are the number one contenders.

Favouritism played a party at the Welsh boys managed to get in the match. If it was up to us, we would just go up against the Grizzled Young Veterans but we will take what we can get.

Advertisement

I might know the answer to this, so we'll make it more specific. If you could choose one venue in the UK for an upcoming TakeOver, which would it be?

Mark: Yeah, I think you can pretty much guess what I'm going to go for. I would take the Hydro in Glasgow any day!

Wolfgang: Same. Just for the capacity, I would take the Hydro but the Barrowlands is always going to be one of my favourites. If we could have evene a typing in there. TakeOver in the Hydro and go to the Barras or the taping. We've got to try and sell it [SSE Hydro] out!

At TakeOver, it's only going to be the two of you because it's a tag team match, so I know this might be a tough one, particularly for Mark, say it was only the two of you and, for some reason, Joe wasn't to be a part of Gallus. You can choose anybody that on the WWE roster over the pond to join you. Who do you choose?

Mark: That's a tough one.

Wolfgang: Let's say it's still the three of us, me, Mark and Joe.

Make it a four-person faction!

Wolfgang: Well, I would personally like to see Kay Lee Ray join us.

Obviously bringing a female element to the whole thing but she's actually fighting for the WWE United Kingdom Women's title this week, so it's another Scot going for a WWE title.

I think it's going to look pretty Gallus with Mark and I standing there with the Tag Team titles and Kay Lee standing with the Women's title.

Mark: I think if I could pick anyone, I would maybe go for Killian Dain. He's a hugely impressive man who fits in with us us quite well. I've known him since the start of my career, he's the man who trained me from day one - so I would choose him.

I've got a gallus answer for you. https://t.co/gLTMM1VAuz — Wolfgang (@WolfgangYoung) August 29, 2019

Just going back to that full idea of having a takeover in Glasgow at the Hydro. You guys are the Tag Team Champions, you're going to headline that event, you can take any tag team from NXT UK or even NXT, Raw, SmackDown, 205 live.

What tag team do you want to go up against ?

Wolfgang: That's another tough one. One for me personally would be Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan from NXT. The reason those two started tagging together is because they just used to beat lumps out of each other in NXT so they decided, 'Let's go together.'

That's the mentality of the Coffeys and myself, we would rather fight beside each other than against each other.

Mark: I think another one to add to that on the same vein to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan would be the Forgotten Sons. If it was the three of us, me, Wolfie and Joe, we would knock lumps out of each other and bring the house down.

It is COMPLETE CHAOS between the three teams who will battle for the @NXTUK #TagTeamTitles THIS SATURDAY at #NXTUKTakeOver: Cardiff! pic.twitter.com/s1bQHTgAaE — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2019

You guys are a three-person faction, how would you feel if WWE were to bring in trios tag team belts?

Mark: Yeah, that is something that would be amazing. Something that would be great for NXT UK. I definitely think we would have the strongest chance of winning them. I would put us up there as the strongest three-person unit not only in NXT UK or NXT but in all of WWE.

Wolfgang: The three-person thing seems to be ta bit of a trend now but it's not something that the Coffeys and I just doing because we hope it's going to work - we genuinely work well togther and have that connection, and we could stand against any team together.

Final question, You've explained your displeasure for these two guys - you're stuck in a lift with either Mark Andrews or Flash Morgan Webster. Who are you choosing?

Mark: If I could be stuck in a lift with any of them, I would choose Flash Morgan Webster, and he wouldn't get out the other end.

Wolfgang: On the other hand, there's a chance we'll get into trouble if we leave Flash lying in an elevator, so I'll say Mark Andrews because maybe he'll have a guitar on him and he can play a tune. If not we will leave him lying in an elevator, too.

You can catch NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff this weekend at 7 pm BST, and NXT UK weekly on the WWE Network at 8 pm BST.

You can also check out our interview with Mark Andrews and his band, Junior, who provided the theme to NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!