Wolfgang opens up about how he gave The Big Show a hip toss at the Performance Center

This week's upcoming Wrestling Daft podcast sees comedian Rob Florence and former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado joined by Insane Championship Wrestling star and one half of the NXT UK Tag Team Champions - Wolfgang!

During the episode, the Gallus man would open up about his interactions with WWE legends thus far, such as taking the Sweet Chin Music from Shawn Michaels on an NXT UK show, before revealing that he's also had the opportunity to hip toss The Big Show at WWE's Performance Center!

"Hip-tossing The Big Show. I was over in the PC in America. He was in, walking about, talking to some of the guys. There's a big guy, Babatunde, over there. Massive guy. Polish. He was giving him some tips on working a big guy. We're in the back ring, me the [British] Strong Style boys and Mandrews [Mark Andrews] in the wee back ring with Norman Smiley. Big Show's in the main ring now, the centre ring, and everybody's just kind of got a wee eye on him, just to see what he's going to do.

Wolfgang would continue, describing how he was personally selected to show Babatunde, and the rest of the stars in the PC, how to hip toss someone much bigger than him.

"Then I hear, "Wolfgang," and it's Norman Smiley shouting me over, "Can you come here?" ... "Can you hip toss The Big Show?" I was like, "Aye, I can!"

"I get in the ring, he's put his big plate of meat [hands] and shook my hand. "Can you hit a hip toss?" I'm like, "Of course I can!" Then I've got Mossy in my head, big Johnny Moss in my head, and his big hip tosses. His hip tosses are beautiful. I've got that in my head. I'm like, "I'm not messing this up," and the last thing I want to do is drop this guy. I need to perform this.

Thankfully, it all went well, with Wolfgang discussing how he managed to successfully pull off the move under pressure from his peers, before he and Grado discussed how Big Show didn't need to take the bump, but that he wanted to just get a feel for it again.

Sure enough, I give him the send off the rope, he came back off the rope and I got the leg up, went, "Boom!" Threw him right over me. I gorilla pressed the guy. He got over me no bother. I went to help him up and he went, "Nah, I'm cool," and got back up on his own.

