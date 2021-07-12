5 WWE Women from the first Money in the Bank match - Where are they now?

The Women's Revolution in WWE has opened up many doors for the current crop of wrestlers over the past few years.

Alongside the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber match, and Hell in a Cell, the women were handed their first-ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match back in 2017.

Unlike the men's matches over the past few years, the women of SmackDown were the only ones who were part of the ladder match and there were only five participants. Carmella, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Tamina, and Natalya were the five women who were given the chance to make history at Money in the Bank in 2017, but it was Carmella who came out on top.

The following list looks back at the five women who competed in the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and how much their careers have changed over the past four years.

#5. Carmella was the winner of WWE's first-ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

ON THIS DAY IN WRESTLING: June 27th.

(2017): 3 years ago today on SmackDown Live from San Diego, CA, Carmella won Money in the Bank for the second time, def. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Tamina. This time, without the help of a chinless man. pic.twitter.com/Xb9usZS4FE — AARON, head of the wrestling twltter table (@AaronIsTheBrand) June 27, 2020

Carmella was one of the new recruits on the main roster when she was added to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2017.

The former NXT Superstar was promoted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft in 2016 and was a surprising addition to the Money in the Bank ladder match the following year.

Becky Lynch was about to win the Money in the Bank ladder match until James Ellsworth invaded and helped Carmella to win when he pushed Lynch off the ladder.

Following the backlash from the victory, Carmella was forced to defend her contract the following week on SmackDown, Ellsworth got involved once again to help Carmella retain.

Carmella successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte to become SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time the following year, before being added to the cast of Total Divas.

Carmella has since won the WWE Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal and has remained on SmackDown over the past four years where she is currently seen as "the most beautiful woman in all of WWE."

Carmella was originally set to be part of this year's Money in the Bank ladder match but was recently taken out and replaced by Liv Morgan.

