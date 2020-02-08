Women's match confirmed for Saudi Arabia's WWE Super ShowDown PPV

WWE Super ShowDown will be held on February 27

WWE will host their fifth Saudi Arabia PPV later this month on February 27, 2020. Super ShowDown will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A few matches have been confirmed so far, and another big match was confirmed following this week's SmackDown Live. WWE had revealed in a press release that the winner of the fatal four-way match on SmackDown Live would face SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Super ShowDown.

The fatal four-way match featured three former SmackDown Women's Champions - Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Carmella, as well as Dana Brooke.

Carmella won the match after she landed a superkick on Naomi, and got the win, booking her ticket to Saudi Arabia where she will face Bayley.

WWE have just quietly confirmed a women’s match for their next event in Saudi Arabia



The winner of tonight’s Fatal Four-Way will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Super ShowDown.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WhFSIVDP8o — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 8, 2020

This will only be the second-ever women's WWE match in Saudi Arabia, with the previous one taking place at Crown Jewel last year in 2019 between Natalya and Lacey Evans.

Bayley has held the SmackDown women's title for over 110 days, having won it from Charlotte Flair back in October 2019. Carmella, meanwhile, is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion, having held the title in 2018, when she defeated Charlotte and lost it to The Queen as well.