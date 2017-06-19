Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Winner and analysis

The Money In The Bank briefcase is now fabulous!

by Rohit Nath News 19 Jun 2017, 05:36 IST

Carmella became the first ever Ms.Money In The Bank

Carmella defeated 4 other women to become the first ever Ms. Money In The Bank. However, the win didn’t come without controversy.

Tamina started off the match dominant, slamming the ladder outside on Becky Lynch. Charlotte Flair then took down Tamina and the sequence saw all the women get some offence on each other. After all this, Tamina stood tall and then used the ladder on both Natalya and Becky Lynch.

Natalya and Becky had a mini tug of war with a ladder, which Becky won. However, Natalya still ended up slamming The Lass Kicker onto the ladder. Nattie was the first to attempt an ascent on top, but Charlotte stopped her in her 3rd attempt, hitting the Hart family member with an electric chair. Charlotte and Carmella had a battle on top of the ladder, but it was halted by Tamina who shoved the ladder down.

The match received a “This is awesome” chant early on. Another high point of the match was when Charlotte hit a moonsault onto Tamina and Natalya. Becky Lynch hit a powerbomb onto Carmella and was very close, but James Ellsworth pushed the ladder down.

As Carmella was down, James Ellsworth climbed to the top of the ladder, unhooked the briefcase and handed it to Carmella. There was quite some controversy at the end, with the referees arguing if the win was valid or not, but ultimately Ellsworth took the mic and announced Carmella as the winner.

Carmella walked away in victory while the other women stood around the ring, confused and dejected.