WATCH: Worst main roster name changes in WWE

Superstars go through multiple names throughout their careers in WWE and pro-wrestling in general. From The Prototype to John Cena and from Leakee to Roman Reigns, changing the names has helped create some of the biggest stars.

However, not every name change has benefitted a superstar. Various stars had to undergo name changes when debuting on the main roster from NXT and most of these changes were received poorly by fans.

5 WWE main-roster name changes didn't impress fans

The names on our list above are:

Chavo Guerrero

The Viking Raiders

Chad Gable

Doudrop

Pete Dunne

Which of these changes do you think were unnecessary? Share your opinions in the comments section.

