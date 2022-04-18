×
WATCH: Worst main roster name changes in WWE

Fans didn&#039;t like the names Shorty G and Butch on these talented superstars.
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified Apr 18, 2022 03:40 PM IST
Superstars go through multiple names throughout their careers in WWE and pro-wrestling in general. From The Prototype to John Cena and from Leakee to Roman Reigns, changing the names has helped create some of the biggest stars.

However, not every name change has benefitted a superstar. Various stars had to undergo name changes when debuting on the main roster from NXT and most of these changes were received poorly by fans.

Click on the video above to watch the full list and subscribe to WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

5 WWE main-roster name changes didn't impress fans

The names on our list above are:

  • Chavo Guerrero
  • The Viking Raiders
  • Chad Gable
  • Doudrop
  • Pete Dunne
Which of these changes do you think were unnecessary? Share your opinions in the comments section.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

