"Would you fasten my bra?" - When ex-WWE champion made unusual request to Triple H backstage in real life

In June 2000, Triple H teamed up with Vince and Shane McMahon against The Brothers of Destruction and The Rock in a six-man tag team match for the WWE Championship at King of the Ring. On the same PLE, WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and Pat Patterson squared off in a Hardcore Evening Gown Match.

On an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Gerald Brisco recalled an incident with Triple H backstage during the show. Ahead of his match against Patterson, the 78-year-old revealed he struggled to put on his evening gown. Hence, he asked The Game for help.

The former Hardcore Champion disclosed that he made an unprecedented request to Triple H, asking him to fasten his bra. He told the current Chief Content Officer that he never thought he would make such a demand to a man:

"I gained a great amount of respect for you ladies getting dressed in that thing. I couldn't reach back there, I had to have Triple H fasten my bra. I said, 'I wanna ask you to do something I never asked anybody else to do, I never thought I'd ask a man to do.' Would you fasten my bra [laughs]?" Brisco said. [From 1:00:28 to 1:00:44]

Triple H protected WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco after the Montreal Scr*wjob

In 1997, Bret Hart lost the WWE Championship to Shawn Michaels in controversial circumstances in what was later dubbed the Montreal Scr*wjob. Gerald Brisco, who was close to Vince McMahon, played a part in planning the scr*wjob, including convincing referee Earl Hebner to go on with it.

Speaking on What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, Brisco recalled Triple H protecting him backstage following the incident with The Hitman:

"I gotta give Hunter and those guys credit. Hunter came to me and said, 'Brisco if anybody gives you c*ap or anything... I'll be watching your back all day. So everywhere I went... I can see Hunter kind of really looking after me, which I really appreciate to this day cuz Hunter wasn't known as a tough guy [laughs]."

While The Game continues to lead Creative, Brisco was released from the Stamford-based company five years ago.

