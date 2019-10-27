WOW Women of Wrestling Results (October 26th, 2019): Jungle Grrrl battles The Beast, the Monsters of Madness run through the competition

WOW's two titans battle for the right to challenge Tessa Blanchard

The Beast was interviewed in-ring about the attack she received from Jungle Grrrl in the previous episode. Tonight, The Beast demanded a match with Jungle Grrrl and she got her wish. We'll see the two of them square off for the right to become Tessa Blanchard's #1 contender.

Monsters of Madness (Havok & Hazard) vs The Bully Busters (Stephy Slays & Keta Rush)

The Monsters of Madness continue to dominate

Hazard drove Slays into the corner, setting her up on top of the turnbuckle. Slays kicked her away and took her down with a crossbody. Brought into the Busters' corner, Hazard was taken out by a double clothesline as Keta Rush tagged in.

Rush avoided the hands of Havok and returned to her corner as Havok tagged in. Havok prevented a double clothesline and sent the Busters into the ropes, leveling them with a pair of clotheslines. With Slays legal, Havok dragged her to the MoM corner, allowing her and Hazard to tear her apart.

Slays ducked a clothesline, but was caught after attempting a running crossbody. Havok tossed her across the ring with a fallaway slam before tagging Hazard back in. Slays stunned her with a jawbreaker, finally managing to tag in Rush.

A series of dropkicks to Hazard and Havok built up momentum for Rush. A tilt-a-whirl headscissors launched Hazard into the corner while top rope crossbody from Slays leveled Havok. However, back in the inside, Hazard caught Rush with a Backpack Stunner, giving MoM the win.

Results: Monsters of Madness defeated The Bully Busters via pinfall.

Serpentine w/Sophia Lopez vs Reina Reyes

The slithering Serpentine had an impressive showing against Reina Reyes

Serpentine wrapped up Reyes for a quick pinfall early. Reyes kicked out and found herself nearly caught in an ankle lock.

Back to their feet, the two Superheroes traded chops. Serpentine countered a hip toss with another roll-up. When Reyes kicked out, she was sent into the corner with a springboard arm drag. A top rope springing arm drag gave Serpentine a near fall.

Reyes caught Serpentine with a springboard arm drag and a top rope backflip arm drag before driving Serpentine into the mat with a split-legged DDT. Serpentine rolled outside but baited Reyes, and slid in just as Reyes rolled in. A dropkick knocked Reyes off the apron. Serpentine sent her legs into the ring post, wrapping them around the steel.

Serpentine attacked the knee, kicking and tearing at it before locking in a modified sharpshooter. Reyes managed to escape, only to be tied up in the corner for a punt to the inner leg. Reyes had her left knee bounced off the mat repeatedly before getting trapped in a single leg Boston crab.

Reyes got back to her feet and lit up Serpentine with European uppercuts and elbow strikes. A springboard cutter spiked Serpentine, but she was able to kick out at two. Serpentine drove Reyes into the corner and connected with a running clothesline, leaping double knee strike, and a cannonball.

Serpentine went for a cover following a low dropkick, but Reyes again kicked out. Escaping from Serpentine's clutches, a superkick and a leaping spinning roundhouse left Serpentine nearly unconscious. However, Sophia Lopez distracted the ref, allowing Serpentine to drive Reyes into the mat with the Serpent Driver.

Results: Serpentine defeated Reina Reyes via pinfall.

Sophia Lopez was met by Lana Star as she walked into her office. Star wondered how she could get a shot at Tessa Blanchard, as several of Lopez's clients have found themselves at the front of the line for title shots. Lopez said that as long as Star scratches her back, she'll return the favor.

WOW Tag Team Series match: Siren & Holidead vs Psycho Sisters (Fury & Razor) w/Mezmeriah

Siren and Holidead looked to advance in the tag tournament

All four women started swinging in the middle of the ring, even attacking their own partners, leading to a four-way headbutt. Razor and Siren were the legal women, with Razor battering the Voodoo Doll with kicks.

Fury tagged in and the Psycho Sisters took her down with a double forearm smash followed up by a wheelbarrow splash. Fury trapped Siren in an STF but was kicked by Holidead, breaking up the submission.

Holidead tagged in and rocked Fury with elbow strikes, letting her drop Fury with a neckbreaker. A sidewalk slam left Fury planted in the middle of the ring. However, Mezmeriah distracted Holidead, allowing Fury to rock her with a stiff big boot.

Razor launched Holidead into a pump kick from Fury, earning the Psycho Sisters a near fall. Razor tagged in and bounced Holidead off the mat face first. A few seated sentons to Holidead's back set Razor up for a sleeper. Holidead stood up and bounced her off the turnbuckle repeatedly. Siren finally tagged in and dropped Razor with a back suplex.

Holidead came back in and trapped Razor in a pumphandle abdominal stretch. A pumphandle slam gave her a near fall. Razor was then trapped in a camel clutch by Siren, who broke the hold when Fury entered the ring. Holidead joined, and all four women took each other out with four dropkicks.

A Russian leg sweep from Razor earned the Psycho Sisters a two-count. A Downward Spiral failed to put Siren away. Princess Aussie ran down to ringside and assaulted Mezmeriah. Amid all the chaos, Siren spiked Razor with the Voodoo Driver.

Results: Siren & Voodoo Doll defeated the Psycho Sisters via pinfall.

Jungle Grrrl vs The Beast

We finally found out which monster Tessa Blanchard would face next

Beast shoved Jungle Grrrl onto her back, winning the first battle. Jungle Grrrl lured her in with a test of strength, rocking her with elbow strikes and leaving her in a heap in the corner. As Jungle Grrrl taunted the crowd, the Beast recovered and caught her with a front falling powerslam.

Grrrl recovered and caught the Beast in the jaw with a dropkick from the second rope. The Beast blocked a suplex, sending Jungle Grrrl across the ring with one of her own. Grrrl turned it around with a spinning suplex and moved up for a top rope splash. However, the Lioness and Lana Star interfered, causing another disqualification.

Results: Jungle Grrrl defeated The Beast via DQ.

With that, The Beast lost her shot at Tessa Blanchard. Jungle Grrrl is next in line for a chance to become the WOW World Champion.