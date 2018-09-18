Wrestle Review: Hell in a Cell 2018

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 780 // 18 Sep 2018, 03:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Inconsistently great!

You have to give it to WWE, they never fail to disappoint. Even on a show that started off with an unbelievable bang and high unimaginable, the latter half became a hodgepodge of good ideas executed poorly. As such with the tenth edition of this PPV, WWE managed its best card yet still found a way to consistently remain inconsistent.

WWE really needs to either figure out the layout of its current PPV's or the pacing of the show. By the time the last three matches came on, the show was on an unbelievable hot streak that ran lukewarm if not cold. Thankfully even then, this is one of the best PPV's of the year if not the best.

With only eight matches on the card, spaced out wonderfully with some stellar feuds peaking just about right. Things hit an all-time high for a lot that seemed doubtful. A non-finish ending to the PPV might bother some (admittedly the logic of it was way off) but adds to the general excitement of the night.

With a distracting red cage hanging over it, Hell in a Cell satisfied a lot and in this day and age that's the best we can get, so we'll take it.

Aiden Day it Aint

A cold Rusev Day in Hell

Kickoff Show, for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E/w Xavier Woods) (c) vs. Rusev Day (Rusev and Aiden English/w Lana)

What was Aiden English thinking?

The maestro of music really messed up once again. Ingratiating himself with Rusev prior to their championship match, by playing the sacrificial lamb. The story going in seemed that a united Rusev Day might just capture tag team gold. However, it seems English got ahead of himself.

A highlight reel of a match saw New Day and Rusev Day go back and forth until it seemed that Rusev might just clinch it, thanks to his and Aiden's smooth chemistry. Unfortunately, that smoothness has just a hint of chunks, with Aiden going for a blind tag right with Rusev on fire.

Trying to smooth things out, a beaten Aiden tried to get a tag but Rusev laid beaten down thanks once more to miscommunication between the two. Aiden left to his devices went for an accolade of his own, but caught himself on the end of a New Day counter and some trouble in paradise.

The same trouble in paradise that looms over Rusev Day, Aiden English better be careful. It's a poetic story in coming, but just as depressing for it.

Result: Kofi Kingston pins Aiden English to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles as The New Day win

Rating:

3 stars out of 5

1 / 9 NEXT