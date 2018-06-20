Wrestle Review: Money in the Bank 2018

Money in the Bank provided perfect entertainment at the price of consistency and sense, a typical product of modern day mainstream culture

aneesh raikundalia ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 18:26 IST 3.38K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE's PPV of 2018?

Like many events before it, a truncated but still overlong Money in the Bank proves that modern-day WWE is all about inconsistency and excess. Despite some odd booking decisions and match layouts, Money in the Bank still featured moments that make it a part of WWE's Big five PPV's.

With an interesting line up of matches and a gimmick contest that rarely, if ever, fails to entice, there's no way this couldn't have been a good event. Thankfully it went beyond that, with some title matches trying their best to upstage two well-paced ladder bouts. More importantly, Money in the Bank featured the pre-requisite number of shocks moments and turns that WWE is known for.

Yet the PPV can't help but leave a somewhat mixed aftertaste. Maybe it's because individually things were great but as a whole, it doesn't come through. Or maybe it's because the past week has seen the sensational NJPW Dominion and NXT Takeover: Chicago.

Whichever way only a breakdown of the event can tell us why this is.

Smackdown Tag Team Championships: The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

It wasn't too sweet for Karl and Luke!

In a kick off show that featured unnecessary banter between Booker T and Pete Rosenberg, WWE decides to cut to commercial during a hotly contested tag team match just about to catch fire.

This pretty much sums up the state of WWE's tag team divisions. With one set of champions defending on the kickoff and the others match canceled, there's no doubt that WWE is foolish enough to let a thriving division die.

Regardless of that, this match was fairly competitive allowing the Good Brothers to gain a modicum of respect. Unfortunately, the way creative characterizes the Bludgeon Brothers has neutered some of the more sensational elements the team once had as part of the Wyatt Family. Thus making this a muted contest at best.

The Bludgeon Brothers down Luke Gallow to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles!

Rating:

2 stars out of 5