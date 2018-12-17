Wrestle Review: TLC 2018

A fitting festive end!

Maybe it's that Christmas spirit or just a happy mood altogether, but the year-end of wrestling has been very giving to the fans despite those two lacklustre RAW shows.

And at the least, it feels the time to give WWE back for another inconsistent year ending on a fascinating high.

There was no doubt heading into the night that WWE had a stacked card, bottom to top this is the best of WWE yet managed to leave out some noteworthy bodies on the roster.

It goes to show how at the best of their game the company can rally around one of the purely best rosters they've had and delivering a banging Yuletide spirit-filled celebration.

Of course, as usual, some lulls came and an effective disappointment for many fans (though mine own thoughts are a bit clouded), yet WWE managed something it has failed to do across the board at PPV's this year and that is consistency. This show was consistent and on fire for the last hour or so.

That it ended with four of WWE's top women then comes as no surprise, simply because this has been the year of the women's evolution and hopefully much like the entirety of tonight WWE keeps evolving for the better in 2019. Till then let's enjoy this Tables! Ladders! and Chairs! Ride!

#1 Still the Best Kept Secret

Fight forever until you're fighting on the main card!

For the WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

Not just Buddy Murphy, but the resurrection of 205 Live may well go down as the most underrated moment of 2018. It's no surprise that the kick off show started hot, or that it nearly stole the show especially with the talent involved.

It is however sad that one part of you really wants these guys to get the bigger stage especially since the reactions are gathering heat, yet the other part knows out of Vince McMahon's radar is how they will shine.

The slow breakdown of Cedric Alexander continues, as he fails to put away Murphy when it truly matters. At the same time, Buddy is simply untouchable, on a level undeniable he has taken to the division with a hammer.

These two are far from done, though hopefully, Murphy can move on to some other competition as well.

Meanwhile, it's time the next chapter of Alexander kicked into second gear, maybe the soul of 205 live needs to do some soul-searching and possibly go deeper into the abyss of crazy so many faces have this year. It could end up being a toxin to destroy 205 Live's heart (Mustafa Ali) as well.

Meanwhile, the juggernaut rolls on.

Result: Buddy Murphy invokes Murphy's Law to pin Cedric Alexander and retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship!

Rating:

3.5 Stars out of 5!

