Wrestlemania 33: 5 superstars who should win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal turns four at this year's Wrestlemania, here's who we think should have the honour of winning it.

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 20:35 IST

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is the perfect way to create new stars

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has now become a regular fixture of the Wrestlemania card. Not only is it a good way to get more guys on the show, but it's the perfect way to create new stars. Last year Baron Corbin won the prestigious match in front of 100,000 people at WM32, now he's regularly in the main event of SmackDown.

This Battle Royal has the power to transform lives and alter careers.

This year we'll witness the fourth edition of the coveted Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in front of 80,000 people at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando Florida. The perfect place for one Superstar to etch his name in history.

Here are five WWE superstars we think should win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

#5 Mojo Rawley

Mojo Rawley once trials at Manchester United

Here's the one guy that nobody takes seriously. Yes, he may be annoying but there's just something about this Mojo Rawley guy, that makes us believe that he could be somebody, with the right booking. If we were to channel his high energised gimmick into PPV victories, people would love him. Rawley certainly has all the tools to become a crowd favourite: