Wrestlemania 33: 5 superstars who should win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal turns four at this year's Wrestlemania, here's who we think should have the honour of winning it.
The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has now become a regular fixture of the Wrestlemania card. Not only is it a good way to get more guys on the show, but it's the perfect way to create new stars. Last year Baron Corbin won the prestigious match in front of 100,000 people at WM32, now he's regularly in the main event of SmackDown.
This Battle Royal has the power to transform lives and alter careers.
This year we'll witness the fourth edition of the coveted Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in front of 80,000 people at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando Florida. The perfect place for one Superstar to etch his name in history.
Here are five WWE superstars we think should win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
#5 Mojo Rawley
Here's the one guy that nobody takes seriously. Yes, he may be annoying but there's just something about this Mojo Rawley guy, that makes us believe that he could be somebody, with the right booking. If we were to channel his high energised gimmick into PPV victories, people would love him. Rawley certainly has all the tools to become a crowd favourite:
- -an unconventional/not polished look
- -bundles of energy
- -an athletic background
- He's nobody's first pick by a long shot but that's what makes him even more of an underdog. A guy favoured by no one having his great Wrestlemania moment is what the WWE is all about. While Zack Ryder is out on the sidelines, it's time to give the former college footballer a bit of a solo shine to prevent him from just becoming a lower card jobber.