WrestleMania 33's 5 most challenging booking issues

WrestleMania 33 is just around the corner, and many fans are wondering how WWE will address the challenges of this year's card

@tomclarkbr by Tom Clark Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 22:36 IST

Brock Lesnar will challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania 33 is fast approaching, and WWE’s work in building the event kicked into full swing after Fastlane. Monday Night Raw saw two matches booked, with a third being teased, and the same happened the next night on SmackDown Live.

Top storylines are coming to a head, as top stars are undoubtedly preparing to steal the show. The company is doing what it does best as one by one, each match is being engineered to impress. But as WWE moves ahead to ‘Mania on April 2nd, many fans are beginning to see some serious issues.

It’s not uncommon for plot holes to become evident, as booking is not an exact science. It’s also not uncommon for fans to point out any existing flaws as they arise. The truth is that despite the power WWE wields in the industry, it’s impossible to please everyone.

However, no matter how stacked the WrestleMania card gets this time around, it’s obvious that fan concern is legitimate. There are just too many unanswered questions surrounding ‘Mania, and too many possibilities for everything to fall apart on April 2nd.

There is time to answer those questions of course, and no one loves a challenge more than Vince McMahon. But until the booking issues are addressed, fans will likely continue to question the direction that WWE is taking on the grandest stage of them all.

#5 Braun Strowman’s lack of competition

Braun Strowman’s monster booking has left him with no viable opponent for Mania

Braun Strowman is WWE’s biggest success story of the past year. Strowman went from being the muscle of The Wyatt Family to being a main event player on the company’s top program. WWE saw promise in this monster of a man, and Strowman has delivered on that promise every step of the way.

But as soon as his war with Roman Reigns began, it now appears to be over. Roman is likely moving on to The Undertaker at Mania, while Strowman now goes back to square one. The road to WrestleMania is not yet over of course, but the question of what to do with Strowman is surely being asked.

It’s illogical for WWE to abandon Strowman now, but any viable competition is quickly getting booked in other spots. If there is a concrete plan for him it’s not evident, and now many fans are probably waiting for an irrelevant match to be booked around him.

It’s a slippery slope for WWE, as one wrong move and Strowman could fall in the eyes of the fans. Simply using him in a top spot and insisting that he be respected is not enough. Strowman must continue on his path of destruction, and eliminate everyone that stands in his way.

If not, then all of the work done to get him over has basically come to an end. It’s surely the last thing that WWE wants, so the time to right the ship for Strowman is now.