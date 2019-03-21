WrestleMania 35: 3 CM Punk feuds we could have witnessed this year

Anthony FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 298 // 21 Mar 2019, 08:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk

Its been more than five years since CM Punk unceremoniously parted ways with WWE. Punk decided to take off the night after Royal Rumble 2014 (where he was eliminated by Kane under dubious circumstances) and hasn't been seen anywhere near a wrestling ring since that fateful night. This shocked wrestling fans as CM Punk was one of the most successful (i.e. Punk held the WWE championship for 434 consecutive days) and influential superstars in recent years. Punk managed to bring jaded fans back to the product in the wake of his infamous 'pipebomb' promo and unforgettable match up with John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011.

Due to his consistently high quality output (both in the ring and on the microphone), CM Punk remains one of the hottest commodities in professional wrestling today. With WrestleMania 35 on the horizon, the event and its current players elicit ideas of some fantastic dream match ups the WWE Universe and wrestling fandom at large would still love to see.

#3 CM Punk versus AJ Styles

The two kings of the independents previously faced off in ROH, but never under the bright lights of WWE. While Punk was climbing the WWE ladder, AJ Styles was making a name for himself in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). In a battle of supremacy for SmackDown Live, Punk could challenge Styles working his way up the WWE Championship (currently held by Daniel Bryan- another fantastic WrestleMania opponent for a returning CM Punk). Punk with his unparalleled storytelling and promo ability, coupled with the impressive athleticism of Styles could deliver a money WrestleMania match.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement